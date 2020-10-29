Left Menu
Development News Edition

Geojit launches global investment platform

Geojit expects the platform to benefit its over 1 million customers as well as other retail investors, high-networth investors, ex-NRIs and expat IT professionals who want to invest in global assets. The brokerage said that to begin with, it will offer access to US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETF) and other American asset classes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:04 IST
Geojit launches global investment platform

With rising investor interest in foreign assets, leading brokerage Geojit Financial Services on Thursday launched a global investment platform to help its customers invest in American and other global assets through a single account from anywhere in the world. Accordingly, Kochi-based Geojit has partnered with New York-based global wealth management services platform Stockal to develop an AI-powered global investment platform that will help domestic investors diversify their portfolio by investing in global equities, the brokerage said in a statement.

Quoting market data, Geojit said that since the beginning of 2020, thousands of domestic retail investors have invested over Rs 350 crore in overseas markets. Stockdeal founder and Chief Executive Sitashwa Srivastava said his platform on an average executes nearly USD 2 million in transactions every day from India.

Till date, Indian investors have invested Rs 1,200 crore into equity-index ETFs, large-cap technology stocks such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Netflix, Facebook and Microsoft, Tesla, commodity ETFs like gold, silver and oil and treasury ETFs, through the Stockdeal platform, Srivastava said. Geojit expects the platform to benefit its over 1 million customers as well as other retail investors, high-networth investors, ex-NRIs and expat IT professionals who want to invest in global assets.

The brokerage said that to begin with, it will offer access to US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETF) and other American asset classes. In the second phase, it will add other key global markets such as Britain, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and Singapore. Geojit offers one of the lowest price offerings for trading with no minimum amount balance and low commissions as well as BPS-based pricing for high AUM wealth investors and traders. So, buying or selling shares of popular US stocks like Google, Apple, Amazon and Netflix will be more convenient on its global investment platform, it said.

Currently, Geojit offers services in over 4,000 stocks and ETFs. In addition, it also offers its clients facilities like digital on-boarding with e-KYC, proprietary tools and algorithms, which process 8.5 million data points to help investors make informed decisions, among others. The company has also tied up with three domestic banks to facilitate online fund remittance through liberalised remittance scheme to help investors.

Geojit Executive Director Satish Menon said that currently, investors are showing strong intent to spread risk and expand equity investment horizon across geographies. There has been a substantial increase in demand from HNWIs, retail investors and those who track global equities for investing in global equities. "Our global investment platform will help them explore investment opportunities in well-regulated markets and build risk-adjusted global investment portfolio. With us, investing in global market becomes as effortless as investing locally," Menon said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Rugby-Australia v New Zealand - Tri-Nations championship

Factbox on Saturdays Tri-Nations championship match between Australia and New Zealand When Oct. 31, 7.45 p.m. 0845 GMTWhere Olympic Stadium, Sydney capacity 83,500 Referee Ben OKeeffe New ZealandAssistant referees Paul Williams New Zealand,...

Cop beaten up by errant bike rider felicitated at same spot

A traffic policeman, who was beaten up by a woman in south Mumbai after he intercepted her for traveling on a two-wheeler without wearing helmet, was felicitated by his seniors at the same spot to express appreciation for his selfless servi...

Apollo Hospitals, Medtronic tie up to advance stroke management using AI in India

New Delhi, Oct 29 PTI&#160;Apollo Hospitals Group has entered into a partnership with India Medtronic Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned arm of global medical technology major Medtronic, to advance stroke management using&#160;artificial intelligence ...

FACTBOX-Deadly attacks in France

An attacker with a knife killed three people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said. Here are some other attacks that have taken place in France- Oct. 16 - School teacher Samuel Paty was b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020