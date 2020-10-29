Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Sharp rise in demand for contract workers

Year-on-year comparisons between 2020 and 2019 suggest that the installation category clocked the highest increase (128 per cent) in demand for contract workers such as maintenance personnel and service engineers. "This comes as no surprise, as a vast majority of India's workforce was plunged into a work-from-home model creating greater capacity for hires who would help enable a smooth transition like setting up Wi-Fi access or assembling ergonomic workstations", the statement said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:27 IST
COVID-19: Sharp rise in demand for contract workers

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI)Job seekers' interest in 'contract or temporary jobs' jumped by 150 per cent, while postings for these jobs increased by 119 per cent between January and July 2020, a flow-on effect of pandemic-induced economic shutdowns across industries, according to data from job site 'Indeed'. While the demand for contract workers has risen steadily since January this year, month- on-month comparisons between 2019 and 2020 showed that hiring for contract jobs more than doubled in June and July this year, at 110 per cent and 143 per cent, respectively, Indeed said.

In July 2020, searches for contract jobs on Indeed was three times higher than in the same month last year, an Indeed statement said. Year-on-year comparisons between 2020 and 2019 suggest that the installation category clocked the highest increase (128 per cent) in demand for contract workers such as maintenance personnel and service engineers.

"This comes as no surprise, as a vast majority of India's workforce was plunged into a work-from-home model creating greater capacity for hires who would help enable a smooth transition like setting up Wi-Fi access or assembling ergonomic workstations", the statement said. Managing Director of Indeed India,Sashi Kumar said Indeed data has suggested that the Indian labour market is experiencing a shift towards a gig economy with an increasing number of workers seeking contractual or freelancing opportunities.

"We see that employees are increasingly willing to sacrifice the additional benefits that come with a permanent job in exchange for a greater amount of flexibility that allows them a healthy work-life balance, and the opportunity to simultaneously pursue multiple interests both important factors in creating a sustainable workforce", Kumar said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Havells Q2 net up 82 pc to Rs 326 cr, sales up 10 pc at Rs 2,459 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 81.97 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 326.36 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net pr...

EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia X to revise $15.3 bln debt reform plan to expedite talks with creditors -sources

Malaysias AirAsia X Bhd plans to revise its 15.3 billion debt restructuring plan to address concerns raised by a creditor as its cash is running out fast, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The budget carrier is seeking to rec...

Tanzania's opposition candidate calls election a "travesty"

Tanzanias leading opposition presidential candidate on Thursday asked countries around the world not to recognize the eventual results of an election held the previous day, calling it a travesty due to widespread irregularities. Tundu Lissu...

Most Cathay Pacific pilots and cabin crew accept permanent pay cuts

Hong Kongs Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday that a majority of pilots and flight attendants had signed new contracts that will result in permanent pay cuts.Cathay last week announced plans to cut 5,900 jobs to help it weather the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020