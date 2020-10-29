Becoming a Manager: What to Expect

Making the transition from employee to leader is a big leap. While it will come with a larger annual salary, you'll also have more responsibility and many tasks, projects, and employees to juggle each day.

If you've recently received a promotion, or are aiming to become a manager, you must have a strong understanding of the role's daily requirements. Here's what you can expect in a management position.

You Must Make Difficult Decisions

A manager is responsible for making various difficult decisions, which could have a positive or negative impact on a business's performance. Despite gaining feedback from your team, the final decision will be yours and it could lead to you upsetting one or more of your direct reports.

While you might want to please everyone on your team, it isn't always possible to do so. You will have to make choices that are best for the business, which could mean you might sometimes disappoint members of staff or even fire an employee. As hard as it might be, you must remove emotion from your decisions and make intelligent choices that will push the business forward.

You Might Need to Improve Your Management Skills

Despite securing a senior position, you might not be a natural leader. Before you throw in the towel and admit defeat, you should view the position as an opportunity to improve your knowledge and skills.

For example, you could enroll in an MSc management distance learning program, which is designed to help you to become a more competent manager. Plus, as a degree can be earned online and in your own time, it can fit around your working life. The accreditation won't only help you to become a more effective leader, but it will also improve your business expertise and career progression.

Becoming a great manager can take both time and hard work. If you're willing to work on your skills, you could soon enjoy a successful career as a manager and guide a business to success.

Your Employees Aren't Your Friends

Every manager must aim to become a likable leader over their employees' friend. While it is crucial to establish their respect and trust as soon as possible, you must keep your team members at a distance in order to maintain a professional relationship.

There might come a day when you might need to chastise, suspend, or fire an employee, and you can't afford to be over-friendly with your team. Create friendly relationships with your employees through regular interaction and by taking an interest in their personal lives. However, you should avoid confiding in them, trashing the brand, or involving yourself in office gossip, which can blur the lines between leader and friend.

You'll Become a Role Model

Ambitious professionals often aim to follow in their manager's footsteps. As you will likely become a role model for many members of your team, you must be careful of every action you take in the workplace.

Your staff might look to you for guidance on:

The dress code

Organizational skills

Timekeeping

Attitude

Body language

Work ethic

If you arrive late to work, procrastinate, and adopt a casual style that is against the company dress code, they will believe it's okay for them to do the same. You must embody the company's mission and values to set the standard for your team.

You Must Recognize Your Employees' Talents and Achievements

Most hard-working individuals will seek recognition and acknowledgment from members of management. If you want your team to maintain a passion for their position and deliver exceptional results time and again, you must routinely recognize their talents and achievements.

If you show your appreciation of their hard work in front of their colleagues, you could motivate them to work harder and increase their loyalty to the company.

Show your appreciation by:

Praising an employee in front of others

Sending a thank-you email

Highlighting a milestone or achievement in a company newsletter

Rewarding them with a gift, such as a bottle of wine or a gift card

Awarding them monetary bonus

If you provide your employees with credit it when it is due, they will likely come into work each day to complete every task on their list to a high standard.

Becoming a manager is a big transition. While you might initially feel out your depth, a few tweaks to your outlook, a commitment to education, and a friendly, helpful, and professional demeanor could soon turn you into an effective leader.

