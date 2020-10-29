Britain stands steadfast with France after beheading - PM Johnson

Britain stands steadfast with France after beheading - PM JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:26 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country stood steadfast with France after an attacker beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday. "I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica," Johnson said on Twitter in both English and French.
"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance."
