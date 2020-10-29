Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain stands steadfast with France after beheading - PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:26 IST
Britain stands steadfast with France after beheading - PM Johnson
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country stood steadfast with France after an attacker beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday. "I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica," Johnson said on Twitter in both English and French.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar extends gains, commodity currencies slump, euro falls ahead of ECB meeting

The dollar extended its gains on Thursday and commodity currencies took a hit from lower oil prices, with markets worried about Europes second wave of coronavirus infections, while the euro fell before the European Central Bank meeting. Rap...

Three Coega projects underway valued at R380 million

The Coega Development Corporation CDC -- the developer and operator of the Coega Special Economic Zone SEZ -- has three projects underway, collectively valued at about R380 million, which have created jobs for the local community.The projec...

BPCL Q2 profit jumps 58% on refining margins, inventory gains

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL on Thursday reported 58 per cent jump in September quarter net profit on the back of inventory gains and a rise in refining margin. Consolidated net profit at Rs 2,589.52 crore in July-Sept...

Delhi govt conducted aggressive contact tracing & testing, leading to rise in cases: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the AAP government has changed its strategy by conducting aggressive tracing and testing in the city, attributing it as one of the reasons for a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020