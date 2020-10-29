Left Menu
Embassy of Israel in India announces support for cancer charity

This desert cyclothon will see the challenger, Bedi, cycle 2,800 kms from Delhi to various cities (Bikaner, Jaiselmer, Barmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur) in Rajasthan and back, in a bid to raise money for cancer management among economically deprived communities in India, according to a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:30 IST
The Embassy of Israel in India has announced its support for 'bcpbf-The Cancer Foundation' during the World Breast Cancer Awareness month. Ambassador of Israel in India Ron Malka pledged Israel's support to 'GRIT FOR LIFE' -- a unique fund raising endeavour of 'bcpbf -The Cancer Foundation' -- in the presence of its president Sameer Kaul and the challenger, Vicki Bedi.

This desert cyclothon will see the challenger, Bedi, cycle 2,800 kms from Delhi to various cities (Bikaner, Jaiselmer, Barmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur) in Rajasthan and back, in a bid to raise money for cancer management among economically deprived communities in India, according to a statement. The marathon will see Malka cycle stretches with the challenger, it said.

"We are proud to be part of the GRIT FOR LIFE initiative, which is an important endeavour towards raising cancer awareness in different cities across India. As an embassy, we look forward to participating in the desert cyclothon that will cover cancer detection camps," Israel's Ambassador to India Malka said. "Israel is one of the leading countries standing at the forefront of the fight against cancer and is committed to conquering it with its pioneer research and cutting edge medical innovations," he added.

