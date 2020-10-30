Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish GDP rebounds from worst ever slump in Q3

Spain's government, which said on Friday that this week's data showed a "strong recovery" of the economy, has said previously that it expects it to shrink by 11.2% in 2020, before resurging 7.2% in 2021. In neighbouring France, which suffered a milder contraction in the second quarter, GDP rebounded 18.3% in the third, leaving output down just 4.3% from a year ago.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 13:49 IST
Spanish GDP rebounds from worst ever slump in Q3
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Spanish gross domestic product expanded at a record pace in the third quarter from the previous one after the lifting of a nationwide lockdown in June allowed the economy to begin recovering from its deepest ever recession.

Despite the quarterly rebound, Spain's government still expects the economy to severely contract overall in 2020, all the more so now with a new wave of curfews and business shutdowns, before growing in 2021. While GDP expanded 16.7% in the third quarter from the second, the economy is still 8.7% smaller than a year ago, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a 13.5% quarter-on-quarter expansion and a 12.2% year-on-year contraction. While the pandemic triggered economic contractions across Europe in the second quarter, Spain's particularly tough lockdown between March and June plunged it into the continent's worst recession.

After the harshest measures were lifted in mid-June many businesses reopened, but the vital summer tourism season was cut short by fresh restrictions imposed in July, weighing down the nascent recovery. Spain's government, which said on Friday that this week's data showed a "strong recovery" of the economy, has said previously that it expects it to shrink by 11.2% in 2020, before resurging 7.2% in 2021.

In neighbouring France, which suffered a milder contraction in the second quarter, GDP rebounded 18.3% in the third, leaving output down just 4.3% from a year ago.

Also Read: Spanish govt agrees 5.79 bln euro plan to lift job market

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church, as France heightened its security alert amid religious and geopolitical tensions around cartoons of...

Judge: Ex-CIA officer spy case too complex for speedy trial

A case against a former CIA officer accused of spying for China is too complex for a trial to happen until at least September 2021, a judge has ruled. Prosecutors asked the judge to declare the case complex against Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, a...

WRAPUP 1-Killings in France trigger Bangladesh protests against Macron

Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh on Friday after killings by a Tunisian migrant in a French church prompted a vow by President Emmanuel Macron to hold his ground against attacks on his countrys values and freedom of beli...

Suven Pharma Q2 net profit declines 20 pc at Rs 74 cr

Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 20.35 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 74.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 93 crore for the corresponding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020