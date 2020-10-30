Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSRTC needs money from govt to pay salaries: minister

The state-run corporation has not paid the salaries of its employees for the last three months, and to pay them was its priority, the minister said. Parab, who is also the chairman of the MSRTC, told reporters that the corporation was trying to raise money through external means too.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:40 IST
MSRTC needs money from govt to pay salaries: minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has sought Rs 3,600 crore from the state government for payment of salaries and other essential expenses, Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Friday. The state-run corporation has not paid the salaries of its employees for the last three months, and to pay them was its priority, the minister said.

Parab, who is also the chairman of the MSRTC, told reporters that the corporation was trying to raise money through external means too. The MSRTC needs Rs 292 crore per month for paying salaries. The cumulative losses of the transport body have ballooned to over Rs 5,500 crore, he said.

The MSRTC used to earn Rs 22 crore every day before the coronavirus outbreak, but presently its revenue from passenger services has fallen to barely Rs 5-6 crore, he said. For salaries and to bear the minimum cost of keeping its buses running, the MSRTC has sought Rs 3,600 crore from the government, Parab said, adding that the state government too is facing financial strain as revenues have shrunk. PTI KK KRK KRK

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple shares fall as iPhone sales dip weighs on record quarterly results

Apple Incs shares fell nearly 5 in premarket trading after the worlds most valuable public company reported a steep fall in iPhone sales in China, hurt by the delay of its new model due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Customers put off buying new ...

EXPLAINER-Cycling-Why the Angliru is cycling's most-feared climb

The shortened version of this years Vuelta a Espana is heating up - and Sundays stage 12 is likely to play a major part in determining who will be wearing red in Madrid next month. Coming just a day after a punishing 170km mountain stage, t...

CBI chief calls for strengthening synergy among law enforcement agencies to combat corruption

CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla has underlined the need to strengthen synergy among law enforcement agencies within India to combat corruption, according to an official statement on Saturday. He was speaking at the culmination of a three-da...

Swiss ramp up contact-tracing in face of COVID surge

Masked staff sit hunched over computer screens in an open-plan office in downtown Geneva racing to track down every new person infected with COVID-19 and the friends, relatives and contacts who may be at risk.Numbers are rising, as they are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020