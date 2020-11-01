Left Menu
The Baker's Dozen plans to add 38 stores across 15 cities by end of 2021

Artisan bakery brand The Baker's Dozen is looking to add 38 stores across the country by the end of 2021 as part of its expansion plan, a top company official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 12:16 IST
Artisan bakery brand The Baker's Dozen is looking to add 38 stores across the country by the end of 2021 as part of its expansion plan, a top company official said. The company has 15 stores in India.

"Taking a step forward in the direction of expanding our geographical footprint, we will be increasing our store count by launching 38 stores across 15 cities by the end of 2021," The Baker's Dozen Co-Founder and Managing Director Sneh Jain told PTI. The company plans to first strengthen its current reach in the seven major cities of Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara followed by aggressive expansion across major metros and Tier-1 cities such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Goa, he added.

The company however did not share the financial details for the expansion. The brand's product range covers a wide range of artisan breads, tea-time cakes, handmade cookies and healthy snacks.

