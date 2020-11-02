Dineout & Gourmet Passport Merge To Create 'Dineout Passport' With Unmatched Dining Rewards For Indian Food-Lovers

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 11:29 IST
NEW DELHI, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurants around the country re-open for business, offering a much needed welcome relief to Indian food-lovers, the country's largest dining out platform, Dineout has merged 'Dineout Plus' with its premium membership programme 'Gourmet Passport' to offer unmatched value to diners with incredible offers such as a minimum of 25% discount, 1+1 on food, drinks and buffets (whichever applicable) at over 2000 of the best restaurants across the country. It will also offer members exclusive Dineout Pay cashback benefits and early access to a handpicked list of food-related events ranging from wine tastings, masterclass experiences, special menus & more. Founded by Mr. Rocky Mohan, one of India's premier influencers in the food & beverages industry, Gourmet Passport has always been known for its customer-first ethos, making dining at top restaurants more accessible to food connoisseurs who are looking for a great dining experience. By merging Dineout's dynamism with Gourmet Passport's legacy, the brand has brought the best of both worlds for discerning food-lovers.

Sharing his excitement for the launch, Mr. Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO, Dineout, said, "Gourmet Passport has had a rich legacy as the country's premium F&B membership program that has catered to the palates of Indian food lovers. Its loyal patronage loves how the programme has enhanced their gastronomical adventures around town. By merging our other offerings with Gourmet Passport, we have created an unrivaled combination that offers premium offerings & prudential savings with personalised services to offer millions of Indian food connoisseurs a truly exclusive journey of eating, laughing and creating new memories." Mr. Rocky Mohan, Mentor - Dineout Passport, added, "We brought together the luxury of Gourmet Passport and dynamism of Dineout to create an experiential wonder that will give you the best of both worlds. Dineout Passport will ensure members have an unforgettable experience each time they dine out. With big savings that'll come with the unmatched offers of Dineout Passport, dining out will now be more accessible than ever before. The world is undergoing a massive change currently, and keeping pace with it, we've created a super product that is sure to be applauded both by our members and our partner restaurants." Dineout Passport will offer 300K+ members from 20 Indian cities access to over 2,000+ premier restaurants and bars including 5-star hotels, premium standalone outlets & chains. Available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai among other leading cities, Dineout Passport's partners include The Leela, The Ritz Carlton, JW Marriott, Taj, The Lalit, Pullman, Novotel, Cafe Delhi Heights, Plum by Bentchair, Punjab Grill, SodaBottleOpenerWala, Mamagoto, and Oh! Calcutta among other leading restaurants. About Dineout Dineout is India's largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform in B2C and with InResto in the B2B front, processing more than 100M diners and $900M worth of transactions for its partner restaurants across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, providing a collective savings of more than $100M on restaurant bills annually. Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout is a pioneer in Contactless Dining with the easiest way to discover the best restaurants in the city, save time & hassle by booking a table in advance, get discounts, enjoy 1+1 privileges on Food, Drink & Buffets through Dineout Passport, as well as earn instant discounts on every restaurant bill payment via Dineout Pay. For more information, please visit – https://www.dineout.co.in/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1324797/Dineout_Passport.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094925/Dineout_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

