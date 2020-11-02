Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:00 IST
L&T lowest bidder for 88-km viaduct of bullet train project, set to bag Rs 7289-cr contract
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of an 88-km stretch of viaduct for the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited said on Monday. According to sources, the contract is worth Rs 7,289 crore and comes close on the heels of the company bagging the Rs 24,985 crore mega tender of designing and constructing a 237-km long viaduct for the project. "The financial bids for the design and construction of the 88 km viaduct between Vadodara and Ahmedabad in Gujarat including construction of Anand/Nadiad Station for Mumbai- Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor (508 km) were opened today and Larsen & Toubro Ltd is the lowest bidder," the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said in a statement.

"Total of three bidders involving 7 (seven) major Indian infrastructural companies had participated in the competitive bidding, and other bidders were (1) Afcons Infrastructure Limited – IRCON International Limited – JMC Projects India Ltd- Consortium and (2) NCC Limited – Tata Project Ltd.- J. Kumar Infra Projects Ltd. - HSR Consortium. The technical bids for this tender were opened on September 25, 2020," it said. The NHSRCL has already awarded to Larsen & Toubro Ltd work for 237 km of the viaduct between Vapi and Vadodara in Gujarat including four elevated high-speed railway stations namely Vapi, Billimora, Surat, and Bharuch, and one train depot at Surat. Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav said 66 percent land -- 86 percent of total project land in Gujarat and 22 percent in Maharashtra -- have so far been acquired for the project.

