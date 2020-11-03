ED attaches Rs 169-crore assets of firm in money laundering case related to coal blocks allocation

Left Menu
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 169 crore of a firm in connection with its money laundering probe in the coal blocks allocation case, the central agency said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:48 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 169 crore of a firm in connection with its money laundering probe in the coal blocks allocation case, the central agency said on Tuesday. The case pertains to Topworth Urja and Metals Ltd (formerly Shree Virangana Steels Ltd) that was allocated the Marki Mangli-II, III and IV coal blocks in eastern Maharashtra.

The ED, in a statement, alleged that the firm got the coal blocks "through fraudulent means and by misrepresentation." "Due to illegal allocation of Marki Mangli-II and Marki Mangli-III coal blocks, the company was benefited to the extent of Rs 169.64 crore," the agency claimed. "A total of 9,21,748 MT of coal was extracted illegally during 2011-12 to 2014-15 and there was illegal gain to the extent of Rs 52.50 crore by extracting the coal from these blocks. The company also had benefit to the extent of Rs 20.40 crore on account of sale of excess power generated out of captive power plant and sold to the connected grid," the ED said.

It alleged that the company "also generated share capital by issuance of equity and preference shares on high premium after application and allocation of coal block and benefitted to the extent of Rs 96.72 crore." The attached properties, under a provisional order issued by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include agricultural and non-agricultural land in Nagpur and machinery of some factories. The ED and the CBI have been investigating the coal blocks allocation on charges of money laundering and corruption respectively.

