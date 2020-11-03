CoCubes founders pen book on their entrepreneurial journey

Middle-class twenty-something entrepreneurs becoming dollar millionaires is the stuff that dreams are made of. For Harpreet Grover and Vibhore Goyal, founders of hiring assessment company CoCubes, it is their life story. Been there, done that, now they are out with a book giving their mantra of success to aspiring entrepreneurs on how to make it big in their lives. The book, titled "Let's Build a Company: A Start-Up Story Minus the Bullshit" , captures the entrepreneurial journey of Grover and Goyal who met in college and then spent the next decade of their lives building a company before exiting successfully. CoCubes, founded in 2007 by Grover and Goyal to create a seamless entry-level hiring ecosystem, was acquired by US-based HR consulting firm Aon Hewitt in 2016 in an all-cash transaction deal.

"The book is written in two parts. The first part is the story of building CoCubes. This is the true story of how our company was built. The second part shares how we did that and our takeaways.. Entrepreneurship takes a toll on one's personal life, and a few chapters in the second half share learnings from this aspect of our journey," writes Grover in the book. From no money in their bank accounts for eight years after graduating to becoming dollar millionaires two years later in 2016, the book promises to be a tale of grit-of a company built in India and is written in the hope that one can avoid the mistakes they made and learn from what they did right.

According to publishing house Penguin, Grover and Goyal entrepreneurial story has everything from "blood, sweat and tears, loss of capital, loss of friendship" to "even a loss of faith along the way". "This is that story -- the story that you don't always hear. But if you want to be an entrepreneur, and you prefer straight talk to sugar-coating, it's the one you should read," they added.

The book is available at offline and online stores..