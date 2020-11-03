Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to chair virtual global investor roundtable on Thursday

The event will provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policy makers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India, it said. Foreign investments in India this fiscal is the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year, it noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:24 IST
PM to chair virtual global investor roundtable on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday chair a virtual global investor roundtable that will provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policy makers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in the country. The Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) is being organised by the Ministry of Finance and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision makers from the government of India and financial market regulators, the statement said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion. The roundtable will witness participation from 20 of the world's largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total assets under management of about USD 6 trillion, the PMO said. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore.

The event will witness participation of key decision makers of these funds, i.e., the CEOs and CIOs, the statement said. Noting that some of these investors would also be engaging for the first time with the government of India, the statement said that apart from global investors, the roundtable will also see participation of several top Indian business leaders. The VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India's economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for the path to a USD 5 trillion economy, it said. The event will provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policy makers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India, it said.

Foreign investments in India this fiscal is the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year, it noted. The VGIR 2020 will also provide an occasion for all stakeholders to further cement the strong partnerships that have been built and to foster engagement with international institutional investors who are looking to increase their Indian investments, the PMO said..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Prisons to facilitate Karwa Chauth celebrations for women inmates

The Delhi Prisons will facilitate Karwa Chauth celebrations for its women inmates while strictly adhering to the coronavirus protocol, officials said on Tuesday. There are 450 women inmates lodged in Delhi jails and around 200 will observe ...

Commercial coal mining: Sarda Energy wins block in MP on 2nd day of auction

The second day of auction of coal blocks for commercial mining on Tuesday saw Sarda Energy and Minerals bagging the Sahapur West mine in Madhya Pradesh, while the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation made the highest bid for Brahm...

Adani Gas Q2 net profit jumps 13 pc to Rs 136 cr

Adani Gas Ltd on Tuesday reported a record net profit in the September quarter as sales returned back to pre-Covid levels quicker than anticipated, with the economy reinflating on easing of lockdown restrictions. Net profit in July-Septembe...

DCW unites Bihar woman with her lover in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women has come to the rescue of a woman from Bihar who was reunited with her lover in the national capital amid fears of safety of the couple, officials said on Tuesday. According to the Commission, a man had sent a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020