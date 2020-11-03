Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps 2% as Americans head to polls

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that one of the country's most divisive presidential races could end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus. All 11 major S&P indexes were up in morning trading, led by financial, healthcare and industrial stocks as investors also reined in some of the bets on post-vote volatility that dominated in recent weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:45 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St jumps 2% as Americans head to polls

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that one of the country's most divisive presidential races could end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus.

All 11 major S&P indexes were up in morning trading, led by financial, healthcare and industrial stocks as investors also reined in some of the bets on post-vote volatility that dominated in recent weeks. Not all of the infrastructure and other stocks which analysts have identified as likely winners from a Democrat sweep were up, with marijuana and renewable energy companies down, some as much as 4%.

The lead for Biden in national opinion polls, however, has raised expectations for a decisive outcome in Tuesday's election and a post-election stimulus package that would make good on his promises of infrastructure spending. "There is some optimism that we might have a quick resolution to the election," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"The market is going to accept a couple of days (of delay) but if we get to Friday and it looks like it's going to take longer than that, that could upset markets and we could lose a lot of these big gains." Democrats are also favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress, although final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months.

Still, the competition in swing states is seen as close enough that President Donald Trump could piece together the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to stay in the White House for another four years. U.S. stock index futures plunged on Election Night 2016 when it appeared Trump was becoming more likely to pull out an upset victory against then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The benchmark S&P 500 has since risen 55% as lower tax rates under the Trump administration boosted corporate profits.

Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh, said a Biden victory could lead to some inflation, which would be beneficial to banks in particular. "A Federal Reserve committed to keeping rates lower and yet allowing not a flat curve, but one with some steepening to it, and then some inflation and you get yourself a hip hip hooray for banks."

The S&P banking subindex surged 2.5% to its highest in more than a week, while industrial stocks such as Caterpillar Inc and Honeywell International Inc rose about 2% each. At 01:01 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 533.88 points, or 1.98%, to 27,458.93 and the S&P 500 gained 62.16 points, or 1.88%, to 3,372.40. The Nasdaq Composite gained 224.05 points, or 2.04%, to 11,181.66.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 5.2-to-1 on the NYSE and 3.6-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 26 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 17 new lows.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss police arrest two men in probe of links to Vienna attack

Swiss police on Tuesday arrested two men in an investigation of possible links to the main suspect in a shooting attack in Vienna that killed at least four people, authorities said.The 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in the city o...

One Good Thing: Woman's mission is to honour COVID-19 victims

It broke Jessica Murrays heart that so many people in the St. Louis area were dying from the coronavirus and that they were being remembered less for who they were than as statistics of the pandemic, so she decided to do something about it....

Russia says it will consider Iranian proposal to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russia is considering an Iranian proposal for ending the conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after three ceasefires failed to halt fighting that is now in its sixth week.Interfa...

Zimbabwe police again arrest journalist critical of government

Zimbabwean police on Tuesday arrested for the second time a journalist who has been critical of the government, his lawyer said, adding this time it was for contempt of court related to a post he made on Twitter. Hopewell Chinono was first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020