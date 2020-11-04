Another milestone for DMRC in Phase-IV construction work

Left Menu
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday achieved another major milestone in its Phase-IV work by erecting the project's first-ever U-girder on the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor, officials said. This is a major milestone for DMRC, as despite several constraints due to the ongoing pandemic, this important component of the construction work could be started," the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 00:12 IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday achieved another major milestone in its Phase-IV work by erecting the project's first-ever U-girder on the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor, officials said. The U-girder, an important component of the elevated viaducts constructed for metro corridors, was erected near the Kali Mata Temple, between the upcoming Pushpanjali and Deepali Chowk metro stations along the Outer Ring Road, they said.

"This is a standard span with twin U-girders of 28 m length each in one span and the total weight of one U-girder is approximately 160 MT. This is a major milestone for DMRC, as despite several constraints due to the ongoing pandemic, this important component of the construction work could be started," the Delhi Metro said in a statement. The casting of the U-girders was started at the designated casting yard in Mundka in June earlier this year, it said.

Metro projects across the world are extensively using U-girders, which saves time in construction besides ensuring better quality. After casting, these girders are brought to the site and launched with the help of high capacity cranes or launchers. A total of 780 such U-girders are planned to be erected in this contract, the DMRC said. U-girders are precast pre-tensioned, U-shaped girders on which track laying can be done immediately.

The casting work of these U-girders also requires meticulous precision and planning. Absolute care has to be taken regarding the maintenance of all measurements and technical parameters during the casting process. The 28.92 km long Janakpuri West – R K Ashram Marg corridor is an extension of Magenta Line and will come up with 22 stations. Construction work on this particular section had started in December last year.

Despite issues such as unavailability of adequate labour force, the DMRC is moving ahead with the construction work of all the three corridors approved so far as part of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV, officials said. Under this phase, 65.10 km of new metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising of 46 metro stations. These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational sections of Delhi Metro.

