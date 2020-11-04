Indian entrepreneur Puneet Bery taking the company to global outreach and proud to contribute to #MakeinIndia Campaign

KSP INC is a prominent metal manufacturing and export company based out of Noida. The company focuses on a diverse portfolio ranging from bird feeders, Metal Lawn / Garden decor, Fireplace accessories and Tools to home storage products. Started in 1987, the brand always stayed ahead of the competition through innovative approach and adaptability. One of the notable aspects of the firm is its innate ability to venture and grow in its industry.

The management team has a knack for expanding their businesses without compromising their core ethics. The company has faced its share of tribulations in the industry. However, they explored the market for allied opportunities with the available resources. Puneet always had the inner drive to obtain knowledge and have had a true passion to be the best version of a father/husband/son and most importantly an entrepreneur. As an entrepreneur, he has truly believed in the concept of adaptability to succeed as a venture.

Today's business cycles are so rapid and changing that a business that fails to adapt will lose its value on the scale of the global economic platform. "If I go back to the roots of my business, my father's company was a small single manufacturing unit which produced diesel engine crankshafts. It employed around 20 people at that time I was young and always had a vision to think in terms of a global spectrum. Before diving into my father's business, I took the time to review the industry and the future of the market," said Puneet Bery, Founder, KSP INC.

"Post my review I came to the conclusion that there was a major industry change that was taking place in the market that we were in. There was a major electrification drive in India that could make our product obsolete," Puneet Bery added. "Therefore, moving ahead with the concept of adaptability, I tried to fully utilize the machine capacities. I aimed at KSP as a company that should have global outreach as a company. I aimed to make sure that my capacities are fully utilized by making sure that we as a company produced an item that had year-round volume."

The company initially focused on the manufacturer of diesel engine crankshafts and expanded into the production and export of pipeline flanges. The company have four operational manufacturing units spread across 150,000 sq ft in Noida. KSP INC is also a socially compliant company and has been audited by Walmart, Target, and Lowes. The company currently hold a green rating by Walmart (This is the highest rating that is given by Walmart to companies).

Today KSP INC is a team of 700 people across all units and the company will be focussing on the export of diverse consumer products inclusive of bird feeders, lawn, and garden decor, indoor and outdoor furniture, home storage products, home and office organization tools, fireplace tools & accessories, etc. They have segmented their operations into four major segments - Corporate & Administration, Manufacturing, Finishing, and Packaging. The company strives to develop products that would surpass the client's expectations. They do not compromise the quality of the elements. They have partnered with major brands across the globe and Present in Global big-box retailers in the US and European markets as well.

Some of their notable retail partners include Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, Sainsbury, and Tesco. Their dedication and perseverance have helped them to maintain their role as a trusted and reliable supplier. KSP INC currently exports to 12-13 countries around the globe, to name a few -US, Germany, UK, Denmark, France, Canada, Finland, Australia, Netherlands, Austria, and more.

