Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inverted Energy announces opening of lithium battery manufacturing facility in Delhi

He added, "We want to drive the change towards lithium-ion batteries that are more reliable, cost-effective, durable and made-in-India." Focused on EVs ( both 2- and 3-wheelers), home storage and solar batteries, this plant will help Inverted achieve the required deliverables in terms of quantity and product quality satisfying increased market demand, the company said. In the next phase, the company is planning for backward integration of its batteries and developing a customised in-house battery management system, it added..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:02 IST
Inverted Energy announces opening of lithium battery manufacturing facility in Delhi

Delhi-based battery maker Inverted Energy on Wednesday announced the opening of its lithium battery manufacturing facility here. The commissioning of the plant, which currently has a production capacity of 100 MWh (megawatt hour) annually, is aimed at reducing dependence on China, Inverted Energy said in a release.

"During the lockdown, we realised the drawback of depending on the foreign markets and have worked towards building capabilities, strengthening the team, and working harder resulting in this achievement," said Rahul Raj, co-founder of Inverted Energy. Recently, Inverted Energy launched a new range of Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and home energy storages, among others. "With this capacity addition, the company has extended its journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and to create a flexible, cost-effective and optimised market space aiming to reduce dependency (for batteries)  on China," he said. The company said the production capacity at the new plant is expected to increase multifold in the coming month.

Various states in India are coming up with new plans related to electric vehicles, with Telangana recently launching its EV policy exempting road tax for first two lakh electric vehicles, Raj said. He added, "We want to drive the change towards lithium-ion batteries that are more reliable, cost-effective, durable and made-in-India." Focused on EVs ( both 2- and 3-wheelers), home storage and solar batteries, this plant will help Inverted achieve the required deliverables in terms of quantity and product quality satisfying increased market demand, the company said.

In the next phase, the company is planning for backward integration of its batteries and developing a customised in-house battery management system, it added..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Disciplined Velocity bowlers restrict Supernova to 126/8

Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht scalped three batters as Velocity put up a disciplined bowling effort to restrict defending champions Superonva to a modest 126 for eight in the opening match of Womens T20 Challenge, here on Wednesday. Apart fro...

Supernovas set Velocity 127-run target

Invited to bat, defending champions Supernova posted 126 for eight against Velocity in the opening match of the Womens T20 Challenge here on Wednesday. Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored for Supernovas with a 44-run knock.Ekta Bisht 322 sca...

Switzerland sees record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Bern Switzerland, November 4 ANISputnik Switzerland has registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, which is the highest rise since the onset of the pandemic, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday. The cumulative count...

Multidisciplinary team visits Ladakh to speed up implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

A multidisciplinary team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission comprising officials of the ministry and experts visited Ladakh to help in implementation of the mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday. Both the union territories of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020