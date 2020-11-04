'Govt to soon launch Focused Product Scheme with emphasis on man-made fibre, technical textiles'

Left Menu
The government will soon launch a Focused Product Scheme with an emphasis on man-made fibre and technical textiles segment, a top official said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:15 IST
The government will soon launch a Focused Product Scheme with an emphasis on man-made fibre and technical textiles segment, a top official said on Wednesday. Addressing a CII event via video conferencing, Textiles Secretary Ravi Capoor said, "We are very, very close to launching the Focused Product Scheme which is a production linked scheme." He added that "much to the anger of the general industry, we are deliberately focusing the entire production linked scheme to the man-made fibre and the technical textiles." Capoor also urged the domestic players to focus on the top 10 technical textile lines globally constituting about USD 82 billion, in which India's share is a miniscule 0.6 per cent. He said "huge benefits" will be offered to kick-start these technical textile lines. The government is also looking at setting up a special export promotion council to promote the technical textiles segment, he added. Capoor had earlier said the proposed Focused Product Scheme aims to promote both greenfield as well as brownfield investments in the specified segments. Technical textiles include textiles made for automotive applications, medical textiles, geotextiles, agrotextiles and protective clothing, among others.

