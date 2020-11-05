Left Menu
Development News Edition

LYRA Connecting Bharat for Digital India

COVID19 is becoming the main reason for the emergence of many innovative payment models and providing opportunities for businesses to accept digital payments. One such opportunity presents itself in the form of last-mile connectivity. Digital payments will undoubtedly have a better and bigger impact on the ecosystem with last-mile connectivity.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:48 IST
LYRA Connecting Bharat for Digital India
Mannoj Varma - Product Head, Lyra Network Pvt Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): COVID19 is becoming the main reason for the emergence of many innovative payment models and providing opportunities for businesses to accept digital payments. One such opportunity presents itself in the form of last-mile connectivity. Digital payments will undoubtedly have a better and bigger impact on the ecosystem with last-mile connectivity. In order to involve underserved areas and customers in financial inclusion, many developments are done in payment infrastructure and online payment models. And the key to drive the digital payment ecosystem to the last mile is to create a healthy and highly secure environment to deliver online payments. Though there are a number of applications and solutions present to handle digital transactions, they become useless when it comes to lack of network and connectivity, making it complicated to enable last-mile users under digital platforms.

LYRA is on a mission to solve last-mile connectivity problems and enable the delivery of citizen services, banking, and government services to each and every part of the country. LYRA Connect: LYRA's last-mile connectivity platform and solution

LYRA has introduced 'LYRA Connect' solution, a connectivity platform to connect rural India using multiple technologies both wired and wireless. For example, LYRA managed services are available for broadband connections like Bharat Broadband Network Limited, BSNL, Local Internet Service Provider like Hathway, DEN, GTPL, D-VOIS, etc. LYRA provides M2M sim-based connectivity with a partnership with telcos like BSNL, JIO, Airtel, Vodafone and supports all types of GSM technologies like 2G, 3G, 4G.LYRA acts as the managed service provider for last-mile connectivity for POS, small offices, bank branches, micro-atm, financial inclusion program, ATM machines, ultra-small bank branches, smart electricity meters, payment POS machines, PDS POS machines, AEPS POS machines, POS machines for petroleum companies, POS machines for transit, etc.

"Since LYRA acts as a managed service provider, KRA for LYRA is to ensure connectivity is available all the time on a particular device/location. Our mantra is Low Cost, Less Space, Secure, multi-connection, multi technologies, 100 per cent availability," said Mannoj Varma - Product Head at Lyra Network Pvt Ltd. Secure and stable connectivity is the most important component to deliver digital financial services to rural India. Today most companies like fintech, banks, the government are facing challenges to deliver services, products due to the non-availability of secure last-mile connectivity beyond metros. The government and M2M service providers and digital payment service providers are playing a critical role in crossing the last mile bridge and enabling digital financial services.

The digital payment space already has and is continuously coming up with new and innovative ways to handle transactions digitally. It is necessary that these solutions reach rural India, as first-time users can play a significant role in increasing the volume of digital transactions. With marketing and advertising campaign, it is necessary to analyze merchant and customer behavior and find appropriate hooks for them so that they can adapt to digital payments and recast their 'conventional' mindset. During the lockdown period, the Government of India made cash disbursement to the people of India, LYRA's last-mile connectivity played an important role here. During the lockdown period, LYRA services were fully available and helped people of our country to make digital payments. Digital payment technology infrastructure has helped the government and people of our country in this pandemic to move funds and keep businesses and the economy going on.

From LYRA's point of view, the major step to deploy the connectivity solution is a feasibility study of the location. LYRA platforms make it possible to reach the device using LYRA static IP and perform actions on the POS. LYRA Connect platform provides a real-time online dashboard to monitor the ongoing connectivity and traffic flow. With color indications, the LYRA portal has real-time tagging of SIM ID, device ID, location, etc. It tells the status of device/location connectivity in real-time and the time taken to process the transaction/request.

"LYRA has enabled 16,00,000 POS/locations on its platform using various technologies. LYRA has done many turnkey projects like rural POS connectivity for India Posts, secure connectivity to process financial transactions for metro rail, POS connectivity for major banks, connectivity for bank branches, etc. LYRA is processing 10 billion connections per year," added Mannoj Varma, Product Head at Lyra Network Pvt Ltd. LYRA is playing a significant role in enabling financial inclusion in the country. Several banking business correspondents are using the LYRA CONNECT solution to deliver banking and financial services in rural areas using mobile POS machines. Many banks have started ultra-small bank branches using the POS machine and LYRA is helping these banks with managed connectivity at last-mile rural India and ensures that bank branches are fully functional. LYRA is also helping banks and ATM deployment companies with low-cost connectivity solutions.

Connectivity is the key enabler for digital financial adoption in rural India and LYRA is proud to be working on many such projects. LYRA with its LYRA CONNECT and LYRA COLLECT solution is powering both connectivity and digital transaction processing. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BSNL

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Woman in Pune village suffers grave damage to eyes while resisting molestation attempt

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old woman sustained critical injuries in both her eyes while trying to resist an alleged molestation attempt by an unidentified person in Nhavare village of Pune. The incident took place on Tuesday night wh...

Punjab farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest farm laws

Several farmer organisations in Punjab have declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi Amritsar highway from 12 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. Farmers organisation...

D&B India, NSIC ink pact to boost growth of MSMEs

Dun Bradstreet Information Services India has signed an agreement with the National Small Industries Corporation NSIC to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises, a statement...

Woman loses eye while fighting off attacker in Pune district

A case has been registered against an unidentified person who allegedly tried to molest a woman and severely injured her eyes when she resisted his attempt in Maharashtras Pune district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020