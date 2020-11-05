Left Menu
SRM University-AP Launches Postgraduate Programmes in Engineering

SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh is all set to launch unique, innovative and research-oriented M.Tech programmes in Engineering disciplines such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, Electrical and Electronics, and Mechanical Engineering.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:24 IST
SRM University-AP Launches Postgraduate Programmes in Engineering
SRM University AP - Campus. Image Credit: ANI

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh is all set to launch unique, innovative and research-oriented M.Tech programmes in Engineering disciplines such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, Electrical and Electronics, and Mechanical Engineering. The curriculum is designed and developed keeping in view the industry needs, and latest trends in these disciplines for the holistic development of students. The enriching curricula with Core and Elective subjects, fine-tuned at par with top International Universities, will enable the students to emerge as innovative global professionals.

The students will be able to follow the multidisciplinary approach in design and development of new systems. Students will be imparted with knowledge in latest aspects and technologies through introductory and advanced level courses followed by hands-on experience in their areas of specialization. The Programmes are aimed at addressing the industry-academia skill-gap in new-age technologies including Internet of Things, E-Mobility, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Materials and Manufacturing, among others. Students will be provided with adequate training, research and internship opportunities to groom themselves to meet the challenges of the real world.

The M.Tech programme at SRM AP is designed to empower students to innovative products and services across various domains in these disciplines. The programme will provide an in-depth understanding of various processes, heralding the learners to fully contribute to the construction of a digital society. Above all, as SRM University-AP believes in the definitive creation and dissemination of knowledge, and thus, no tuition, transport or accommodation fee will be charged to the student for pursuing M. Tech programme. In addition, a stipend of Rs 60,000 per annum will be awarded to the students.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

