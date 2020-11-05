PVR, INOX Leisure shares in demand; jump up to 9.5 pc

Shares of PVR and INOX Leisure were in demand on Thursday rising up to 9.5 per cent after announcement of reopening of cinema halls, multiplexes in Maharashtra from November 5. PVR jumped 9.52 per cent to close at Rs 1220.95 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 9.99 per cent to Rs 1,226.25.

INOX Leisure gained 4.31 per cent to close at Rs 275.75. During the day, shares of the company rose by 5.69 per cent to Rs 279.40. Cinema halls, multiplexes and drama theaters will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity and no eatables will be allowed inside, state government said on Wednesday.

All these establishments were closed since lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus in March..