Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK watchdog bans three financial advisers after sex crime convictions

Britain's markets watchdog on Thursday banned three former financial advisers from the industry after their convictions for sex crimes, the first time the regulator has used its powers to crack down on such misconduct. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Russell Jameson, Frank Cochran and Mark Horsey had failed to meet "fit and proper" standards because they had committed serious offences while working in the financial services industry.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:55 IST
UK watchdog bans three financial advisers after sex crime convictions
Representative image

Britain's markets watchdog on Thursday banned three former financial advisers from the industry after their convictions for sex crimes, the first time the regulator has used its powers to crack down on such misconduct.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Russell Jameson, Frank Cochran, and Mark Horsey had failed to meet "fit and proper" standards because they had committed serious offenses while working in the financial services industry. Jameson was convicted in 2018 of making and stockpiling thousands of violent and indecent images of children and was sentenced to five years in jail.

Cochran, who advised on pensions, mortgages, and investments, was convicted in 2018 of sexual assault and controlling and coercive behavior and sentenced to seven years. Horsey, a sole director and shareholder of an authorized financial advice firm, was convicted of voyeurism in 2018, after he secretly watched and filmed his tenant in a shower without their consent. He received a suspended, nine-month prison sentence.

A lawyer for Jameson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Horsey and Cochran did not make representations through lawyers, the FCA said, and Reuters was not able to reach them for comment. "The FCA expects high standards of character, probity and fitness and properness from those who operate in the financial services industry and will take action to ensure these standards are maintained," said Mark Steward, the head of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA.

The FCA has pledged not to turn a blind eye to non-financial misconduct. Megan Butler, the watchdog's executive director of supervision, told a government committee two years ago that the FCA viewed sexual harassment as misconduct that can drive poor culture. Kingsley Napley partner Jill Lorimer said the bans sent a powerful message.

"It leaves no doubt about the high standards of character and integrity expected of the individuals operating in the regulated financial sector," she said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt assured us all blockades will be removed by Friday morning: Rail Board chairman

The Punjab government has given an assurance that all blockades on rail premises by protesters will be cleared by Friday morning, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Thursday. One blockade was removed on Wednesday. Fourteen of 31 block...

Storm Eta wreaks 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 8 dead

Storm Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Central America, killing at least eight in the region, turning city streets into waist-high water channels and stranding scores of people.Families waded through flooded stree...

Suburban train services to resume in WB from Nov 11

Railways will resume suburban services in three divisions in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyel said Thursday. The services in Eastern Railways Sealdah and Howrah divisions and South Eastern Railways Howrah-Kharagpu...

Circulation of 'obscene' video: Poonam Pandey, husband arrested in Goa

Actor Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay were arrested in Goa on Thursday in a case pertaining to the circulation of an alleged obscene video. Earlier Pandey was served a notice under Section 41A of CrPC to appear before the Canacona ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020