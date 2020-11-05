Left Menu
World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings to be postponed until 2022 due to COVID-19

The Annual Meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the WBG and IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. and every third year in another member country.

World Bank | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:38 IST
The Kingdom of Morocco, the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced today that the planned World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings scheduled to take place in Marrakesh, Morocco, in October 2021 will be postponed by 12 months until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Annual Meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the WBG and IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. and every third year in another member country. The Annual Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation, climate change, and others. A complete list of previous meeting sites is available on the Annual Meetings website.

