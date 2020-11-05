Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump as Biden edges toward victory, dollar slips

"The market's assuming that Biden wins the White House but that the Senate is not going to be in the Democrats' hands, so you don't have as big of a stimulus," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after earlier dropping from four-month highs as a large jump in near-term supply to fund stimulus became less likely, reducing the appeal of the debt and weighing on the dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:06 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump as Biden edges toward victory, dollar slips

The dollar slipped and tech stocks rallied further on Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden drew closer to winning the U.S. presidency while the Bank of England became the latest central bank to say it will increase stimulus. Biden appeared set to defeat Donald Trump as counting continued from Tuesday's election. The president's campaign said it expected to launch more legal action and would emerge victorious.

Investors leapt on the prospect of gridlock in Congress and the notion Silicon Valley will be spared greater oversight as the Democrats are unlikely to win control of the Senate. Tech shares in Europe jumped almost 3%, extending a rally of more than 8% this week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow industrials rose 1% or more.

European stocks hit two-week highs on strong earnings reports and after the Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by 150 billion pounds ($195 billion), or about 50 billion pounds more than expected. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its latest policy statement at 2 p.m. and is expected to repeat its pledge to do whatever it can to help the U.S. economy recover from the COVID-19 recession.

"The big bad wolf of regulation and taxes is further away from the door and many who have de-risked into the event will be forced to re-risk," said Michele Pedroni, a fund manager at Decalia Asset Management in Geneva. (For the latest election results and more coverage, click: https://www.reuters.com/world/us-election2020)

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 1.83% to 589.5, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.94% to 1,419.84. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.47%, the S&P 500 gained 1.61% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.93%.

Overnight in Asia, stocks rallied 2% to reach their highest since February 2018. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.7% to a more than nine-month top, South Korea gained 2.4% and Chinese blue chips added 1.3% on hopes a Biden White House would ease up on tariffs. The U.S. dollar fell to two-week lows against a basket of currencies and a seven-month low against the Japanese yen as the likelihood of a Democratic blue wave in the White House and Congress slowly vanished, snuffing any large U.S. stimulus package.

The dollar index fell 0.6%, while MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 1.83% to 589.5. "The market's assuming that Biden wins the White House but that the Senate is not going to be in the Democrats' hands, so you don't have as big of a stimulus," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after earlier dropping from four-month highs as a large jump in near-term supply to fund stimulus became less likely, reducing the appeal of the debt and weighing on the dollar. Weak economic growth is putting a damper on the ability to offer higher interest rates for government debt, which is weighing on the dollar, Chandler said.

The euro was up 0.63% toup 0.67% to $1.1796 and the yen strengthened 0.74% versus the greenback at 103.73 per dollar. The yuan gained to a more than two-year high of 6.5994. The Chinese currency had been slammed by Sino-U.S. disputes since the outbreak of the bilateral trade war in 2018.

Gold surged as the dollar slipped, with spot prices rising 2.21% to $1,945.26 an ounce. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 1.7 basis points to 0.7847%.

Italy's five-year bond yields fell below zero for the first time. EMERGING WINNERS

Oil prices dropped on Thursday as concerns grew about economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude futures fell $0.57 to $40.66 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid $0.65 to $38.5 a barrel.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians demolish Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to book final berth

Mumbai Indians have reached the finals of the Indian Premier League after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 57-run in Qualifier 1 here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. A spirited performance by defending champions will now see them pla...

GB Pant College to be part of Skills and Entrepreneurship varsity: Sisodia

The GB Pant Engineering College, whose students are on a hunger strike over no admissions this year, will get the status of a constituent college of the proposed Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sa...

Haryana Police rescues 31 bovines from truck

Haryana Police on Thursday rescued 31 cattle which were being illegally transported in a container truck in Nuh district of the state. A Haryana Police spokesperson said that acting on a tip-off a truck bearing registration number of Uttar ...

Seven fossilised eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs found in MP

Seven fossilized eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs belonging to the Cretaceous period 65 million years ago have been found in Madhya Pradeshs Mandla district, a paleontologist claimed on Thursday. It seems these eggs belong to a possibly new sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020