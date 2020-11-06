Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackhawk Network Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of India Strategic Development Centre

"As an industry pioneer, we are proud to carry on our legacy of disruption through the important work of our SDC team in delivering innovative payment solutions that will shape the future of global branded payments." Radhakrishna Venketeshwaran, VP - Head of Strategic Development Centre, Product & Engineering, Blackhawk Network, added, "As we expand our India team of 150+ employees to deliver complex programs worldwide, we will continue to invest in their career development to grow and excel.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:21 IST
Blackhawk Network Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of India Strategic Development Centre

SDC will continue to hire talent to propel Blackhawk Network's global business BENGALURU, India, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Bengaluru, Blackhawk Network's India Strategic Development Centre (SDC) is celebrating its one-year anniversary since launching in November 2019. The SDC-a key driver of innovation for branded payments provider Blackhawk-focuses on delivering omni-channel payment products and the core enterprise roadmap that powers the organization's consumer and partner ecosystems. Among the top initiatives of the SDC are mobile payments, a global data lake, internationalization of incentives products, consolidation of multiple settlement systems and global expansion of its retail and online commerce product offerings. India's FinTech ecosystem has witnessed major developments over the past year which have strengthened the country's position as a FinTech hub. During the pandemic, Blackhawk has continued to build its SDC workforce, with a focus on providing career opportunities to engineers, product managers and program managers by recruiting beyond traditional methods-allowing the company to tap into the region's diverse talent pool.

"Our SDC's one-year milestone underscores Blackhawk's commitment to Bengaluru as a critical hub of innovation within our global product and technology organization," said Talbott Roche, CEO and President of Blackhawk Network. "As an industry pioneer, we are proud to carry on our legacy of disruption through the important work of our SDC team in delivering innovative payment solutions that will shape the future of global branded payments." Radhakrishna Venketeshwaran, VP - Head of Strategic Development Centre, Product & Engineering, Blackhawk Network, added, "As we expand our India team of 150+ employees to deliver complex programs worldwide, we will continue to invest in their career development to grow and excel. We have hired an exceptionally talented team that contributes to our dynamic, innovative, creative and collaborative culture, and I thank them for all of their hard work and efforts throughout our first year." Bengaluru was selected as the preferred location for Blackhawk's SDC owing to its deep talent pool and alignment with Blackhawk's 'follow the sun' model. The location allows for agility and provides optimal proximity to Blackhawk's customers and partners around the world. To create a superior and consistent employee experience, Blackhawk has established a robust remote onboarding process for new hires while integrating with the global teams. While the SDC's hiring strategy remains aggressive, the health and safety of new hires continues to be a top priority.

Please visit Blackhawk Network's career page to explore open positions. About Blackhawk Network Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through prepaid products, technologies and networks that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Construction steel maker Micky Metals holds back expansion project due to 'high' power cost

TMT bar manufacturer Micky Metals Ltd is holding back an expansion plan at its steel making plant in West Bengals Birbhum district as high power tariff of the state-run electricity distribution company is making the project unviable, an off...

Austria expects to spend 1.5-2 bln euros to help firms in COVID shutdown

Austria expects to spend up to about 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in aid to replace much of the turnover of companies forced to close during a coronavirus shutdown this month, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Friday.The costs will be ...

Malaysia plans extra $4.8 bln for special COVID-19 fund

Malaysias government will propose to raise by 20 billion ringgit 4.84 billion the ceiling of a newly established fund to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Friday.The move will increase the...

Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB storage variant now available in US

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition FE 5G has got a new 256GB storage variant in the US which joins the existing 128GB storage model.The Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage is priced at USD769.99 and is available for purchase in the US in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020