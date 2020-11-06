Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED attaches over Rs 3-crore assets of ex-superintendent of Patna medical college

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 3 crore in a money laundering probe against former superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital O P Choudhary, the probe agency said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:38 IST
ED attaches over Rs 3-crore assets of ex-superintendent of Patna medical college
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 3 crore in a money laundering probe against former superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital O P Choudhary, the probe agency said on Friday. The properties attached, as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include plots and flats in Patna, Ghaziabad, Pune and Bengaluru, three four-wheelers and some balance in bank accounts, it said.

The total value of the attached properties is Rs 3.14 crore, the agency said. Probe found, the central agency said in a statement, that "medicines, chemicals, equipments and machines were purchased by the officials of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) during 2008-09 and 2009-10 from local vendors and commission agents contrary to guidelines prescribed for purchase of these items." "The then superintendent (O P Choudhary), the then deputy superintendent and the concerned faculty head of PMCH at that time and others in connivance with the suppliers had purchased medicines, chemicals reagents, machines and equipments at a higher rate and in much higher quantity than the required quantity which resulted in loss to government exchequer," the ED alleged.

The agency had slapped criminal sections of the PMLA against Choudhary and others after studying a 2017 FIR of the special vigilance unit of Bihar on the matter.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bumrah is world's best T20 bowler, says MI bowling coach Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has described his sides pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler in the world, saying it was always a privilege to watch him play in the Indian Premier League. Bumrah and his pace partner ...

Children and adults produce different antibodies against novel coronavirus, says study

Children and adults produce different types and amounts of antibodies in response to the novel coronavirus infection, according to a study which suggests the course of the infection and immune response is distinct in kids, and most of them ...

Day 5 of commercial coal mine auction: Aurobindo Reality and Infra wins block in Jharkhand

On the fifth day of commercial coal mine auction on Friday, Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure Ltd won a block in Jharkhand, while EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources emerged as a winner for a mine in Odisha. EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources...

Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to reopen for tourists from Nov 10

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, known for dense population of the Great Indian Rhinoceros, will be reopened on November 10 for domestic and foreign tourists after around seven months, its Ranger, Mukul Tamuli, said on Friday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020