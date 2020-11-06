ED attaches over Rs 3-crore assets of ex-superintendent of Patna medical college

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 3 crore in a money laundering probe against former superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital O P Choudhary, the probe agency said on Friday. The properties attached, as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include plots and flats in Patna, Ghaziabad, Pune and Bengaluru, three four-wheelers and some balance in bank accounts, it said.

The total value of the attached properties is Rs 3.14 crore, the agency said. Probe found, the central agency said in a statement, that "medicines, chemicals, equipments and machines were purchased by the officials of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) during 2008-09 and 2009-10 from local vendors and commission agents contrary to guidelines prescribed for purchase of these items." "The then superintendent (O P Choudhary), the then deputy superintendent and the concerned faculty head of PMCH at that time and others in connivance with the suppliers had purchased medicines, chemicals reagents, machines and equipments at a higher rate and in much higher quantity than the required quantity which resulted in loss to government exchequer," the ED alleged.

The agency had slapped criminal sections of the PMLA against Choudhary and others after studying a 2017 FIR of the special vigilance unit of Bihar on the matter.