Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat on Nov 8

The service is expected to reduce a distance of 370 kms to 90 km through the sea route, thereby saving time and fuel and boosting eco and religious tourism in the Saurashtra region of the state, a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. Modi will flag off the service at 11 am and also inaugurate a terminal at Hazira.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:53 IST
PM to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat on Nov 8
Modi will flag off the service at 11 am and also inaugurate a terminal at Hazira. He will interact with local users of the service via video conferencing, it said. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat via video conferencing. The service is expected to reduce a distance of 370 kms to 90 km through the sea route, thereby saving time and fuel and boosting eco and religious tourism in the Saurashtra region of the state, a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi will flag off the service at 11 am and also inaugurate a terminal at Hazira. He will interact with local users of the service via video conferencing, it said. Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be present on the occasion, said the PMO statement.

The three-deck Ro-Pax Ferry Vessel 'Voyage Symphony' connecting Hazira in Surat district in south Gujarat and Ghogha in Saurashtra's Bhavnagar has a load capacity of 30 trucks, 100 passenger cars, and 500 passengers plus 34 crew and hospitality staff, it said. The Ro-Pax terminal has wide ranging facilities, including an administrative office building, a parking area, a sub-station, and a water tower.

The ferry service will reduce the distance between Ghogha and Hazira from 370 km to 90 km and the cargo travel time from 10-12 hours to about four hours, the release said. The ferry will make three trips daily, it said, adding that 5 lakh passengers will be transported annually besides 80,000 passenger vehicles, 50,000 two-wheelers and 30,000 trucks.

The service will boost eco-tourism and religious tourism in Gujarat, especially in Porbandar, Somnath, Dwarka and Palitana, and with enhanced connectivity, inflow of tourists in the famous Asiatic lion wildlife sanctuary at Gir will also grow, the release said..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DSSP to fight upcoming DDC polls on plank of statehood for Jammu region

Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh on Saturday said his party would participate in the upcoming District Development Council polls on the plank of getting statehood for Jammu region. He said his...

Medium-intensity earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked south Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, affecting Bharuch and Surat districts, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research ISR said. According to Gandhinagar-based ISR, the medium- intensity e...

PM to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat on Nov 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat via video conferencing. The service is expected to reduce a distance of 370 kms to 90 km through the sea route, thereby saving ...

Guinea court confirms President Conde's re-election for third term

Guineas top court on Saturday confirmed President Alpha Condes victory in last months election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term his opponents say is unconstitutional. A campaign earlier this year by Conde, 82, to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020