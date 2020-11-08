Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inflexor Ventures to close Rs 500-cr fund by Mar'21, to invest in 20-25 cos

Early-stage venture capital firm Inflexor Ventures aims to close its Rs 500-crore fund by March next year, and the proceeds will be invested in about 25 companies over the next few years, a top executive said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 13:51 IST
Inflexor Ventures to close Rs 500-cr fund by Mar'21, to invest in 20-25 cos

Early-stage venture capital firm Inflexor Ventures aims to close its Rs 500-crore fund by March next year, and the proceeds will be invested in about 25 companies over the next few years, a top executive said. Inflexor Technology Fund, which was set up by the founders of the erstwhile Parampara Fund, had made the first close of the Rs 500 crore fund in August this year, at Rs 230 crore.

Speaking to PTI, Inflexor Ventures Managing Partner Venkat Vallabhaneni said the latest fund is focussed on technologies that are making a deep impact on the society. "Mostly, we invest in early-stage companies that are making some revenue and have customers. Generally, we enter with a Rs 5-7 crore cheque and after that we stay with the company through their growth," he said adding that there is a follow-on funding of up to Rs 15-20 crore based on performance, growth and capital requirements.

Vallabhaneni added that the latest fund will allocate around Rs 25 crore in financing over a period of three years. Inflexor Technology Fund had recently announced its first investment in Steradian Semiconductors, a deep-tech startup that is developing 4D imaging radar solutions for Autonomous Vehicles with their patented and proprietary IP.

"The (latest) fund size is Rs 500 crore, of which we have already raised Rs 325 crore. It is from a combination of institutes and HNIs, and SBICap Ventures is an anchor investor and SIDBI has also participated. Hopefully Q1 (January-March), we will close the fund," he said. The fund also has a green shoe option of Rs 200 crore.

Vallabhaneni explained that in the last 15 years, there has been lots of advancement in the consumer tech space but "winds are changing towards the enterprise sector as well". He said the first fund of Rs 75 crore was deployed in 12 companies including firms like Atomberg, PlayShifu, Bellatrix Aerospace, Entropik Technologies and CloudSEK. Of these, Inflexor has exited one organisation.

"One of the reasons for the larger second fund is, we saw that outside our investment (in startups through fund I), about Rs 460-470 crore worth of funds flowed into these companies apart from our investment. If we had a bigger fund, we could have had a bigger exposure," he said. Vallabhaneni said Inflexor Ventures is in discussions with multiple startups for investment, and will finance in 20-25 companies via the new fund.

"(About) 70 per cent of the Rs 500 crore will go to pre-series A, where we enter the company with Rs 5-7 crore and we will continue to increase our exposure over the next three years, so our exposure for each company would be Rs 25-30 crore," he said. The rest (30 per cent) would be for mature companies (series A and beyond) and stay invested for 4-5 years, he added. Inflexor Technology Fund will primarily look to back startups working in the enterprise space including AR/VR, Big Data, Robotics, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, IoT, and other sectors.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians urged to name a star in memory of soldiers killed in World Wars

The UK-based Commonwealth War Graves Commission CWGC is calling on Indians to join a global virtual remembrance ceremony to honour soldiers killed in the World Wars by naming a star after them and looking up into the night sky at 7 pm on No...

HC to hear plea by Bollywood producers to restrain channels from making "irresponsible remarks"

The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday a plea by leading Bollywood producers seeking to restrain Republic TV and Times Now from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against the film industry and ...

Yediyurappa confident about winning RR Nagar& Sira assembly bypolls by huge margins

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about the ruling BJP winning both Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly bypolls, results for which will be declared on November 10, by huge margins. We will win R R Na...

PAGD only after power, befooling people on seeking restoration of J&K's special status: BJP

The BJP lashed out at the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD on Sunday, a day after the alliance announced it would contest the upcoming first-ever District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir unitedly, saying it is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020