MP: Car rams into tree, falls into well in Chhatarpur, 3 dead

Three persons were killedon Monday when their car fell into a well along Khajuraho-Binaganaj road, about 40 kilometres from Madhya Pradesh'sChhatarpur district headquarters, police said

Khajuraho sub divisional officer of police ManmohanSingh Baghel said the incident occurred at around 8.30am whenthe speeding rammed into a tree and fell into the well

"It had to be taken out with the help of a crane. Thedeceased have been identified as Bhupendra Singh (35), JujharSingh (33) and Sonu Singh (32), all residents of Khajuraho,"he added.