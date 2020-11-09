Flipkart opens first grocery fulfillment center in Lucknow

India's online marketplace Flipkart today announced the expansion of its grocery operations in Uttar Pradesh with the opening of the first grocery fulfillment center in the capital city of Lucknow.

The new facility is spread across an area of nearly 50,000 square feet and will augment Flipkart's capabilities to cater to the grocery needs of consumers in Lucknow as well as the neighboring cities of Kanpur and Allahabad. Flipkart grocery services are already live in major cities including Agra, Aligarh, Meerut and Mathura.

Commenting on the inauguration, Shri Satish Mahana, Minister of Industrial Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, Uttar Pradesh has a dynamic industrial policy to help companies tap into the vibrant business ecosystem in the state. We applaud Flipkart's efforts to create business and employment opportunities for lakhs of citizens while contributing to the growth of e-commerce in the state and providing businesses access to the pan-India market. The opening of this center is a testament to the continued faith businesses have in the potential of UP and its government to make it one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

Flipkart's new fulfillment center will also cater to the need of first-time e-commerce users across the state and the grocery operations will give a fillip to the local food processing industry, connecting producers to lakhs of consumers, the company said in a statement.

The company currently has nearly 190 facilities across grocery, large and non-large products in Uttar Pradesh employing lakhs of people and the new facility will create more than 500 direct and thousands of indirect job opportunities across the state.

Commenting on the company's expansion, Rajneesh Kumar, SVP and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, "In the state of Uttar Pradesh we have nearly 190 facilities and are delighted to inaugurate our first fulfillment center for grocery. This will not only help in boosting farmers' income but also provide an opportunity to invest deeply in the local agriculture-ecosystem and work with tens of thousands of small farmers and FPOs to bring them into the formal retail ecosystem. We are very thankful for the support of the state government as we expand our operations and continue to meaningfully address the needs of customers and contribute to the state economy."