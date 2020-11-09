Left Menu
Emami bets on rural demand, sales of health & hygiene, winter products to maintain growth in Q3

FMCG major Emami Ltd is betting big on rural demand and sales of its winter, health and hygiene products to maintain the double-digit growth momentum in the third quarter of the current fiscal, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:11 IST
FMCG major Emami Ltd is betting big on rural demand and sales of its winter, health and hygiene products to maintain the double-digit growth momentum in the third quarter of the current fiscal, an official said on Monday. After the Diwali festival, the company will add more products in health and hygiene and home categories that saw a spurt in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Backed by demand for health and hygiene products that accounted for 47 per cent of its total quarterly sales, the company had registered a 12 per cent growth in revenue during the three months ended September 30. "We are optimistic about maintaining the sales growth momentum with a double-digit figure. The health and hygiene category will continue to do well amid the current pandemic situation," Emami director Mohan Goenka told PTI.

He said 'Boroplus' brand will also play a crucial role with a rise in demand for winter products in the current quarter. "The brand accounts for around 30 per cent of the company's sales. The health and hygiene category will continue to grow in volume but its contribution to the total sales will decline in the current quarter as that of the winter category products will increase," he said.

"Strong rural demand will remain as the majority of labourers have not returned to their workplaces. In the second quarter, the rural demand growth was 20 per cent in comparison to eight per cent in the urban areas," Goenka said. In the first half of the current fiscal, the city- headquartered company had introduced 20 new products, including eight in the second quarter, he said.

These products contributed four per cent of domestic sales, Goenka added..

