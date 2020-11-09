Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDO develops fire detection and suppression system for passenger buses

"DRDO's Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi has developed the technology, which can detect the fire in passenger compartment in less than 30 seconds and then suppresses it in 60 seconds thereby reducing the risk to life and property to a significant extent," the statement said. The FDSS for passenger compartment comprises a water tank of 80 litre capacity, a 6.8 kg nitrogen cylinder pressurised to 200 bar installed at appropriate location in the bus and a network of tubing with 16 number of atomizers inside the passenger compartment, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:34 IST
DRDO develops fire detection and suppression system for passenger buses

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed for passenger buses a technology called 'Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS)', a statement said. Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday witnessed here at the DRDO Bhawan the demonstration of FDSS -- a technology which can detect fire in buses in less than 30 seconds and extinguish it in 60 seconds, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

Demonstrations were given on water mist-based FDSS for passenger compartment and aerosol-based FDSS for engine fire, it said and added that the ministers were briefed about the various other programmes and systems. "DRDO's Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi has developed the technology, which can detect the fire in passenger compartment in less than 30 seconds and then suppresses it in 60 seconds thereby reducing the risk to life and property to a significant extent," the statement said.

The FDSS for passenger compartment comprises a water tank of 80 litre capacity, a 6.8 kg nitrogen cylinder pressurised to 200 bar installed at appropriate location in the bus and a network of tubing with 16 number of atomizers inside the passenger compartment, the statement said. The FDSS for engine comprises of aerosol generator with which the fire suppression could be achieved within 5 seconds of the system activation.

The statement said CFEES has unique competency in the areas of fire risk assessment, fire suppression using different extinguishing mediums, modelling and simulation. It has developed system for battle tanks, ships and submarines.

The active fire protection system has been developed by CFEES as a defence spin-off technology for providing a solution to the fire incidents in passenger buses, it said. Although, the fire threat is present in all the vehicles, the highest concern emanates from special vehicles particularly the school buses and the sleeper coaches for long distance travel, the statement said adding as on date, only the engine fire is regulated for fire safety.

Gadkari described the development of FDSS as a very significant step towards bus passenger safety. He expressed satisfaction over the fact that fire safety has drawn attention of the DRDO and said that it would be very important to take forward the development.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...

BoE's Haldane hopes vaccine news will be game-changer for economy

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he was hopeful that an announcement of a breakthrough in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine would deliver a vital boost of confidence to the economy.Im not close enough to know how credible t...

Villagers attack ECL GM for stopping coal theft; firing in air 'injures woman'

Villagers attacked the car of a general manager of the Eastern Coalfields Limited ECL on Monday forcing his bodyguard to fire in the air, after the official stopped them from stealing coal from a mine in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police ...

Tamil TV journalist killed

A 27-year old man working for a Tamil television channel as a reporter was killed near here last night by four persons including a juvenile, police said on Monday. The four have been arrested, they said.The journalist, J Moses, a resident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020