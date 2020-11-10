Forevermark Presents the Tribute Collection

A Ring For Every Sparkle this Diwali Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India As the festivities begin for the most auspicious Indian festival, Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, presents the Tribute™ Collection, a range of stackable rings celebrating every special moment. Made with less than 1% of the world’s natural diamonds, Forevermark has crafted the Tribute™ Collection keeping in mind the sensibilities of the modern Indian woman, who is confident, fearless and uses jewellery as a way to express her personality to the world. The collection comprises of 22 rings accentuated with round brilliant, pear and oval cut diamonds, set in 18k white, yellow or rose gold. Each piece can be stacked and layered, or can be worn alone, for a bold yet refined look. It is perfect for everyday wear and can easily be paired with ethnic wear to a chic formal wear without any worry. Lighting a diya during Diwali, symbolizes hope and a piece of jewellery holds that value of promise. This collection is a reminder of each memorable experience every diamond in the Tribute Collection is accompanied with the Forevermark promise of a beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamond.

On the special festive occasion Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers – India said, “Diamond jewellery holds great meaning for the modern Indian woman and when it comes to purchasing jewellery during the festive season, she looks for something that is genuine and natural. Keeping this in mind the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection reflects the brands credibility and symbolises a women’s everlasting strength and potential making it the perfect addition to her collection this festive season. It is not just a stackable ring collection; it is symbol of a modern and effortless, woman who radiates self-confidence or one who takes a more fearless approach to style.” The Forevermark Tribute™ Collection is available for sale at all authorized Forevermark Jewellers across the country. For further details, please call the on 1800 210210 or visit https://www.forevermark.com/en-in/collections/tribute-collection-jewellery/ Notes to Editors: ABOUT FOREVERMARK Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced. FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4Cs Every Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE Less than one per cent of the world’s natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark. FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorized Forevermark Jewellers. Authorized Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, colour, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Tribute™ Collection 3 PWR PWR.