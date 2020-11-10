Left Menu
The Tradtional Kadha Drops by Liv In Nature is quickly becoming the most effective way to consume the Ayurvedic extract

The retail arm of VDH Group, Liv In Nature, brings to you tasty, convenient, and easy-to-carry Kadha drops that can be added to lukewarm water, to enjoy the wholesome benefits of Kadha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Ayurvedic drink of herbs and spices, Traditional Kadha, is a tremendous immunity booster. The retail arm of VDH Group, Liv In Nature, brings to you tasty, convenient, and easy-to-carry Kadha drops that can be added to lukewarm water, to enjoy the wholesome benefits of Kadha. Add two drops of Liv In Nature Kadha to improve overall health. Kadha drops have proven more effective for their ease of usage compared to their powered counterparts. The powder form of the kadha needs to be carefully measured, boiled, strained, etc to achieve its benefits, but utmost care has to be taken so that the dosage used does not give any side-effects like, ulcers, acidity, and other complications. The Traditional kadha drops takes these hassles out of one's routine by giving the user the benefits of the kadha with a controlled dosage with the drop form. These drops are also travel-friendly, as they can be used on-the-go in lukewarm water of one's choice.

The Traditional Kadha Drops is a combination of a variety of spices and herbs with antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and anti-ageing properties that help your body to heal, detox, and rejuvenate. The Liv In Nature range of products has ISO certification, FSSAI certification, HALAL certification, and many more. It is approved by the Ministry of Ayush and does not contain any synthetic color or preservatives. The 'Liv In Nature' Traditional Kadha concentrate drops has the confidence of senior Ayurvedic Consultant at the Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi - Dr Preeti Chhabra, who says, "The formulation is a wholesome remedy to combat the ill effect of pollution, as it clears respiratory passages, apart from having anti-allergic, anti-bacterial, and immunity enhancing benefits." Dr Piyush Juneja, one of the Highest Rated Ayurveda Consultant in Delhi-NCR mentioned, "Kadha drops are being administered as adjuvant therapy in almost all the COVID-positive cases and also in post-COVID care. We have seen a remarkable improvement in all the symptoms after using kadha drops over conventional treatment. The Ministry of Ayush also recommends Kadha for boosting immunity and in mild COVID case management." The Liv In Nature Kadha concentrate and other products are created with the use of high tech manufacturing facilities that use food-grade stainless steel distillers to extract the essence of materials. Focus and importance are given to maintain the congruency between the distilled material and the oil chemistry of the plant. The 100% pure and organic natural spice extracts are free from adulteration and impurities.

Discussing the Liv In Nature Kadha drops, Mr Gagandeep Singh, MD, says, "Our ingredients are directly sourced from the conventional farms of India. We have a pact with traditional farmers who adopt sustainable harvesting practices with no use of any kinds of pesticides or herbicides on the crop, which gets us safer raw material backed by thorough evaluation and a deep emphasis on natural material which supports us to provide 100% pure and natural product to you". About Liv In Nature Incepted in 2002, VDH Group is one of the largest manufacturer and exporter of natural essential oils, natural isolates oils, antioxidants, natural herb extracts and aromatic products. The company has been associated with large industrial segments, such as pharmaceutical and micro-nutrients industry for over two decade. Liv In Natureis the retail arm of VDH Group, established with the ambition to change the health industry of the future with ready-to-use all-natural products to inculcate a healthy lifestyle and build community wellbeing.

