Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Cong protests at SWR headquarters against rail project

Goa Congress leaders on Tuesday protested in front of the South Western Railway headquarters in Hubbali in Karnataka against a proposed doubling of tracks between Vasco near here and Londa in the neighbouring state. "Railway authorities must act wisely and stop track doubling work or else there will be serious consequences," Kamat warned.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:58 IST
Goa Cong protests at SWR headquarters against rail project

Goa Congress leaders on Tuesday protested in front of the South Western Railway headquarters in Hubbali in Karnataka against a proposed doubling of tracks between Vasco near here and Londa in the neighbouring state. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat submitted a memorandum to SWR authorities and said the party would protest as the project aimed at "destroying the identity of Goa" and making the state a "coal hub".

Chodankar said SWR authorities had promised to look into the matter. "Railway authorities must act wisely and stop track doubling work or else there will be serious consequences," Kamat warned.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

EU parliament committee backs Elderson for ECB board

The European Parliaments economic committee backed on Tuesday the candidacy of Dutchman Frank Elderson for the executive board of the European Central Bank.Elderson, who is to succeed Yves Mersch after his 8-year term at the ECB ends I Dece...

Soccer-Danish international Skov tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Sweden friendly

Danish international Robert Skov and a team assistant have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been sent home ahead of a friendly against neighbouring Sweden, the countrys football association said on Tuesday. Denmarks squad was heavily r...

Rugby-Grassroots looks on with envy as England face Georgian scrum challenge

With the eventual return of English grassroots rugby likely to be an adaptive form shorn of scrums, the nations amateur big beasts will watch on with longing when England and Georgias scrums pack down at Twickenham on Saturday.The unique na...

Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur seat

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav won Hasanpur seat by 21,139 votes, Election Commisssion sources said Tuesday. Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, defeated his nearest JDU rival Raj Kumar Rai.Yadav had left his previous Mahua seat in Va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020