Goa Cong protests at SWR headquarters against rail project

Goa Congress leaders on Tuesday protested in front of the South Western Railway headquarters in Hubbali in Karnataka against a proposed doubling of tracks between Vasco near here and Londa in the neighbouring state. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat submitted a memorandum to SWR authorities and said the party would protest as the project aimed at "destroying the identity of Goa" and making the state a "coal hub".

Chodankar said SWR authorities had promised to look into the matter. "Railway authorities must act wisely and stop track doubling work or else there will be serious consequences," Kamat warned.