Inox Wind board approves allotment of NCDs worth Rs 199 cr to investors

Inox Wind on Tuesday said a committee of its board has approved allotment of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 199 crore to identified investors. "IWL's (Inox Wind Ltd) committee of the board of directors for operations...at its meeting held today i.e. 10 November, 2020, has approved the allotment of 1,990 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures," according to a BSE filing.

The debentures have a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 199 crore, it added. The committee at its meeting on November 5 identified investors for this allotment.