Goa BJP defends project to double old railway line in state

The ruling BJP in Goa has rejected the claim made by opposition Congress and some voluntary groups that doubling of a century-old railway line in the state will result in environmental degradation. The saffron party issued a tweet on Tuesday titled 'Debunking myths and propaganda' in the wake of opposition to the project on the South Western Railway route.

The opposition Congress and other parties have alleged that the doubling of tracks was being done to help a couple of multinational companies handling coal at Mormugao Port Trust to transport it to their plants in Karnataka. The parties has also expressed fears that the project would lead to felling of thousands of trees in Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary and the National Park at Mollem.

However, the BJP claimed that the doubling of the railway line is aimed at "enhanced connectivity and service". It said the environment impact assessment of the proposed project has been carried out by the state Forest Department and Union Ministry of Environment.

"There will be five under-passes and three over-passes for safe animal crossing," the tweet said. It claimed that the flora and fauna of Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary and Mollem National Park will remain undisturbed.