Left Menu
Development News Edition

HopeQure and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries organizes a series of webinars on mental health concerns of MSMEs, Start-ups & Entrepreneurs

Aims to tackle the mental health concerns of the Indian working population; results in a holistic improvement of their mental and business health New Delhi, November’2020: Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, HopeQure, one of the most trusted online counselling platforms for mental health in India has organized a series of free webinars in association with PHDCCI (PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry), to raise the awareness about – Mental Health Concerns for MSMEs, Start-ups & Entrepreneurs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:00 IST
HopeQure and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries organizes a series of webinars on mental health concerns of MSMEs, Start-ups & Entrepreneurs

Aims to tackle the mental health concerns of the Indian working population; results in a holistic improvement of their mental and business health New Delhi, November’2020: Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, HopeQure, one of the most trusted online counselling platforms for mental health in India has organized a series of free webinars in association with PHDCCI (PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry), to raise the awareness about – Mental Health Concerns for MSMEs, Start-ups & Entrepreneurs. It was hosted by India’s leading mental health professionals, top-notch entrepreneurs, and PHDCCI members. The pandemic has affected the mental health of many working professionals. Approximately 197.3 Million people or one in every seven Indians live with mental illness according to the 2019 Global Burden of Disease Study. The mental health cases increased by 20% during the Lockdown 1.0 itself as per the survey by Indian Psychiatric Society. Approximately 78 Million entrepreneurs and businesses in 2019-20, reduced to around 60 Million by April 2020 while average employment reduced from 404 Million in March 2019 to 282 Million in April 2020. Ignoring this, the Government of India only spends 1.15% of GDP on health promising to increase the spending by 2025 to 2.5%. Making the matter worst, the Mental Health spending by government is mere Rs 40 Crore in current budget towards National Mental Health Programme.

“COVID-19 lockdown is a Y2K moment for the healthcare industry and there is an opportunity to revamp the national healthcare infrastructure including the Mental Health support system in India. Mental Health Concerns of our MSMEs, Entrepreneurs and Start-up founders is a topic that usually gets ignored, since self-care takes a backseat among many other burning priorities in the life of a business-person. However, it is these brave hearts who have taken the courage to support the Government on their initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat during such difficult COVID time”, said Vivek Sagar, Founder & CEO, HopeQure. “Global economy looses an estimated USD One Trillion annually to unplanned time off due to depression and anxiety. Situation in India is not better while India’s MSMEs are battling to bring back country’s economy on track. Many of them are taking mental health experts advice including taking support of Corporate Employee Wellness Programs to bring back employee enthusiasm, resilience and good mental health”, said Dr. A. D. Goyal, MBBS, MD - Psychiatry and Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at HopeQure.

Strict implementation advisories to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has impacted individuals and companies adversely. India’s MSME has equally faced an immense impact and the challenges are only on the rise.It’s time to accept the present scenario and work towards upkeep of mental wellness through employee counselling and corporate wellness programs. Seeking help from expert Psychologist is not a sign of weakness but of bravado and it will help in maintaining productivity,said Dr Pinky Goswami, Ph.D in Behavioral Psychology with over 25 years of practice and a specialist Sr. Psychologist at HopeQure, while advising audience to take help of professional counselors on the first instance of mental health issue before it gets aggravated and goes out of control. A healthy mind will be the key to success, she said. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Mohit Jain, Chairman, MSME Committee of PHDCCI said, “Our MSMEs are excited to avail this opportunity to hear India’s leading Mental Health experts speak the best strategies to handle mental health concerns at work and evaluate ways of increasing productivity while improving relationship on personal as well as professional front.” “Mental Health Policy 2014 and the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 are some of the good initiatives taken by Government of India but as per the estimate published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry in April 2019 the annual estimated cost for implementing MHCA, 2017 would be 94,073 crore rupees yielding a 6.5% return on the investment with improved productivity” said, Dr. G L Agarwal, noted Chartered Accountant and President of Social Action Foundation who stands for the causes of MSME, Startups and Entrepreneurs of India.

This monthly webinar series has been started with an aim to bring significant and holistic improvement as well as awareness about Mental Health concerns among working MSMEs, Entrepreneurs, Startups, Professionals – employees and employers. About HopeQure HopeQure is a HIPAA Certified mental wellness company providing Corporate Employee Mental Wellness programs and online video counselling through its 650+ Psychologists along with well researched time bound psychological programs for emotional, behavioral, relationship and clinical mental health issues. At HopeQure’s online platform https://www.hopequre.com clients enjoy counselling in their local language with confidentiality, anonymity and security.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Teen's mom: Daughter, found dead in Malaysia, was abducted

The mother of an Irish-French teen whose body was found last year near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on vacation said Wednesday that evidence may have been lost because police were slow to act on the possibility that he...

Iran has exported 700,000 bpd of oil since March, Fars reports

Irans average oil exports have been 600,000 to 700,000 barrels per day bpd since March, an official from the budget and planning organisation said on Wednesday, defying U.S. sanctions aimed at dropping Tehrans main source of income to zero....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, bonds fall as vaccine-inspired rotation ploughs on

Stocks gained and bonds dropped on Wednesday as news of a working COVID-19 vaccine outweighed worries over surging infections, fuelling rotation towards cut-price losers from the coronavirus pandemic such as travel stocks. The broad Euro ST...

FOREX-Dollar steadies as vaccine optimism wanes

The U.S. dollar stabilised as optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine was offset by worries about how the drug will be delivered and by a surge of new infections in the United States. The New Zealand dollar recovered from an early di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020