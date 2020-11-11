Left Menu
Last rites of martyred soldier performed with military honours at native village in Telangana

Prashanth Reddy said the last rites were performed with full military honours. Earlier, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and senior army officials had paid floral tributes to Maheshwar, after his mortal remains were brought by a flight at Air Force Station Begumpet here on Tuesday night.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:55 IST
Last rites of martyred soldier performed with military honours at native village in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI): The last rites of martyred Army jawan Ryada Maheshwar were performed with full military honours at his native village Komanpally in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Wednesday. Amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" , several people adhering to COVID safety norms and wearing face masks, participated in the funeral procession and bid a tearful adieu to Maheshwar.

Ryada Maheshwar, who served as a Sepoy in the army, achieved martyrdom on Sunday last during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. He is survived by his parents and wife.

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and district officials were among those who paid their last respects. Prashanth Reddy said the last rites were performed with full military honours.

Earlier, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and senior army officials had paid floral tributes to Maheshwar, after his mortal remains were brought by a flight at Air Force Station Begumpet here on Tuesday night. Besides, Maheshwar, three security force personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir on November 8.

