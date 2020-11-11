Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has moved from tax terrorism to tax transparency: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underscored his government's tax reforms such as faceless appeals and dispute redressal mechanism to say India has moved from tax terrorism to tax transparency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:01 IST
India has moved from tax terrorism to tax transparency: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underscored his government's tax reforms such as faceless appeals and dispute redressal mechanism to say India has moved from tax terrorism to tax transparency. Speaking at the inauguration of an office-cum-residential complex of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) at Cuttack, Modi said his government has attempted to bridge the trust deficit between the taxpayer and tax collector while also easing the rules and procedures. Reduction in peak rate of corporate tax to 22 per cent from 30 per cent, going in for appeals only in case of a higher threshold of the disputed tax amount, removal of dividend distribution tax and quick refunds have brought transparency and simplified the tax structure, he said. "Tax terrorism was a common refrain during past governments. Earlier, people used to complaint about tax terrorism. We have left that behind and moved towards tax transparency. "The shift from tax terrorism to tax transparency has been possible because the government is following the approach of 'reform, perform and transform'," Modi said. He further said the government has brought about reforms in rules, procedures and using technology to a big extent. "We are performing with clear intent and intention and also transforming the mindset of tax administration," the Prime Minister added. "Today income upto Rs 5 lakh is exempt from taxes and the benefit of this is available to the youth who fall in the lower middle class bracket. In this year's Budget, we have provided the optional tax regime which is more simple and saves the taxpayer from unnecessary hassle and cost. "Also, to fast track growth and make India investment friendly, historic reduction has been brought about in corporate tax," he emphasised. He said corporate tax was cut for existing companies to generate employment opportunities, while tax rate for new manufacturing units was lowered to 15 per cent to help the country become 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant). To increase investment in India's equity market, the dividend distribution tax has also been removed, he said. Modi further said the monetary limit for filing appeals by the tax department in ITAT and Supreme Court has been hiked to Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore respectively. "With these steps, ease of doing business has been further accelerated and several entities have been freed of legal hassles," he said. The Prime Minister said not much happened post Independence to change the "exploited and exploiter" relation between the taxpayer and tax collector. But now change is happening, he said and went on to cite measures like faceless appeal, quick refunds and dispute resolution mechanism. "Tax officers while collecting taxes should ensure that common people do not face any trouble. Also, people should feel the impact of the ultimate usage of the tax money collected. "Today's taxpayers are witnessing the big changes and transparency happening in tax system. Now they don't have to wait for months for refunds. It happens in few weeks and that reflects the transparency," Modi said. He said efforts made by the tax department towards dispute resolution and providing faceless appeal also help in bringing a sense of tax transparency among taxpayers. India, Modi said, is among the select few nations which have codified rights and responsibilities of taxpayers. "This is an important step in restoring trust and transparency between taxpayer and tax collector." Stating that wealth creators should be honoured, he said easing their problems will help in aiding the growth of the economy. "When problems of wealth creators get minimised, he feels secured and his confidence on country's system is enhanced. As a result, more and more people are coming in tax net," he said. Modi further said the sense of trust towards taxpayers has increased and now 99.75 per cent of income tax returns are accepted without any hassles. "The government is trusting its taxpayers... In only 0.25 per cent cases, scrutiny is being done. It is a massive change brought in the country's tax system," Modi said. He also said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has reduced the complicated net of several tax layers and lowered tax rates in most sectors.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia announces AVA QoE at the Edge service for superior 5G experience

Finnish telecom giant Nokia today announced the AVA Quality of Experience QoE at the Edge service that enables Communications Service Providers CSP to deliver a superior customer experience.Commenting on this development, Dennis Lorenzin, H...

France says "cowardly" Remembrance Day attack in Saudi city Jeddah wounds several

A blast at a World War One remembrance ceremony in Jeddah wounded several people on Wednesday, France said, urging its citizens living in Saudi Arabia to exercise maximum vigilance following what it called an attack using an explosive devic...

BJP gained on development agenda, says Kateel

The by-poll victories in two assembly constituencies in Karnataka is a reflection of the mindset of the people who have accepted the BJPs development agenda, party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Wednesday. Addressing report...

Travellers ready to step out; uptick in bookings for domestic, leisure destinations: OYO

Mumbai, Nov 11 PTI&#160;As India gradually unlocks, more and more people are now ready to step out to explore domestic destinations, and as per OYOs Diwali booking trends, Jaipur, Kerala, Goa, Visakhapatnam and Varanasi are among the top to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020