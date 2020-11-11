Left Menu
Mehtas of Torrent Group among top 10 philanthropists

Sudhir and Samir Mehta gave away 182 per cent more donations towards healthcare, according to the list. The Bajaj family has been placed at the 11th position on the revised list.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:29 IST
The Mehta family of Gujarat-based Torrent Group are among the top 10 most generous Indians, according to the revised EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. The list topped by Azim Premji and family has Sudhir and Samir Mehta at the 10th spot with donations of Rs 81 crore, a statement from the publishers said.

The original list had Rahul Bajaj and family at No.10 with donations of Rs 74 crore. Premji and family gave away Rs 7,904 crore in philanthropy, up 1,645 per cent over the previous year, according to the list. Shiv Nadar and family were at the second position with Rs 795 crore donations, while richest Indian Mukesh Ambani and his family gave Rs 458 crore mostly toward disaster relief.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Ajay Piramal, Nandan Nilekani, Hinduja brothers and Gautam Adani followed them. Sudhir and Samir Mehta gave away 182 per cent more donations towards healthcare, according to the list.

The Bajaj family has been placed at the 11th position on the revised list. The Mehtas were the second most generous family in Gujarat after Adanis, who donated Rs 88 crore mostly towards education.

Other Gujarati families on the list included Cadila Health founder Pankaj Patel (Rs 16 crore donations), Nirma's Karsanbhai Patel and family (Rs 8 crore) and Bhadresh Shah and family of AIA Engineering (Rs 6 crore)..

