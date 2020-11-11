Left Menu
Development News Edition

VA Tech WABAG reports Q2 standalone net at Rs 8.02 cr

For the half year ending September 30, 2020, the company reported standalone profits at Rs 12.10 crore against Rs 37.85 crore registered a year ago. In a statement, VA Tech WABAG said the order book for the half year ending September 30, 2020 stood at Rs 10,596 crore, which includes framework contracts. standalone total income slipped to Rs 637.20 crore from Rs 771.61 crore registered a year ago, the statement said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:04 IST
VA Tech WABAG reports Q2 standalone net at Rs 8.02 cr

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI): Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has clocked standalone profits for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 at Rs 8.02 crore For the quarter ending September 30, 2019, VA Tech WABAG had recorded standalone profits at Rs 17.95 crore, the city based company said in a BSE filing on Wednesday. For the half year ending September 30, 2020, the company reported standalone profits at Rs 12.10 crore against Rs 37.85 crore registered a year ago.

In a statement, VA Tech WABAG said the order book for the half year ending September 30, 2020 stood at Rs 10,596 crore, which includes framework contracts. Commenting on financial performance, company Managing Director Rajiv Mittal said, "our performance is satisfying considering that we are witnessing progressive revival of economic activities across overseas." "Our Indian projects, which were slowed down due to the pandemic restrictions in Q1 and part of Q2, have also commenced ramping up and we expect to reach normal operating levels in the second half of this fiscal", he said.

Total income on a standalone basis stood at Rs 354.49 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 446.86 crore registered in the same period last fiscal. For the half year ending September 30, 2020. standalone total income slipped to Rs 637.20 crore from Rs 771.61 crore registered a year ago, the statement said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lira soars as Erdogan promises new economic era in Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new economic growth strategy on Wednesday based on stability, lower inflation and international investment, an abrupt shift in rhetorical gears that sparked an rally of up to 4 by the lira.Erdogan ...

Political activities in Karnataka BJP camp after CM indicates cabinet reshuffle

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicated cabinet reshuffle is on cards, political activities intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state on Wednesday. Some ministerial aspirant MLAs met at Water Resources Minis...

'SC is there to protect, if state targets individuals'

The Supreme Court Wednesday said if the State targets individuals then they must realise that the apex court is there to protect them and asked the high courts to not fall short of exercising constitutional duties in protecting personal lib...

Prestige Estates Q2 net profit down 40pc at Rs 94 cr

Bengaluru based realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.8 crore for the quarter ended SeptemberThe company had posted a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in the y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020