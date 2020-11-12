NLDS embarks on a much-awaited milestone by extending its reach to Pipavav, bringing 100% coverage of Indian ports

PIPAVAV, India, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS) has launched its container tracking services at Pipavav Port, widening its coverage to 17 ports. With this expansion, NLDS will now be covering 100 percent of India's container volume. NLDS' flagship solution, Logistics Data Bank (LDB), is a single window container tracking solution aimed at improving operations in Indian container logistics. It began its operations in the western corridor, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in year 2016, and later extended it to Hazira and Mundra ports of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in year 2017.

LDB operations were extended at India's south-eastern corridor from November 01, 2018, covering the ports of Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Krishnapatnam, with its ICT-based services. LDB has also extended its operations to Kolkata - Haldia Ports, Cochin Port, New Mangalore Port, V.O. Chidambaranar Port, Adani Kattupalli Port, Deendayal Port, Paradip Port, Mormugao Port and Kamarajar Port. With today's inclusion of Pipavav Port, LDB's ICT-based services have become operational across 27 port terminals of India. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ichiro Oshima, CEO NLDS said, "The extension of NLDS' services to the Pipavav Port is a significant milestone in simplifying operations in India's vast container logistics sector".

"APM Terminals Pipavav currently has a capacity to handle up to 1.35 million TEUs of containers and implementation of DFC will increase cargo volume at the Port. NLDS services will help in strengthening the Port operations and will play a critical role in India-centric need of reducing high logistics cost," said APM Terminals Pipavav Managing Director Jakob Friis Sorensen. Sharing his views, Mr. K. Sanjay Murthy, IAS, CEO & MD, NICDC (National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation) and Chairman, NLDS said, "LDB Project has enabled quick decision making and has improved competitiveness of logistics and manufacturing industries. It has also provided better governance, complete transparent and visibility services for performance evaluation of ports, Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and supply chain industry." NLDS container tracking solution has significantly benefited various stakeholders in the supply chain operations, by considerably reducing the port dwell time and overall transportation time for export and import of shipments. Recently NLDS extended its services to Nepal and Bangladesh which will help exporters and importers from Nepal and Bangladesh to track the movement of their containers through Logistics Databank Portal www.ldb.co.in and a mobile application named 'NICDC-LDB'.

About NICDC Logistics Data services: NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS), formerly DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) is a joint venture between the Government of India represented by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Japanese IT major NEC Corporation, with 50:50 equity participation. NLDS was formed to effectively leveraging ICT across the Indian Logistics Sector, inculcate best practices across the various processes, and work towards bringing efficiency in the supply chain. The company aims at bringing visibility and transparency in Logistics environment, streamline the operations across the supply chain and help in the Government's plan of improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' in India. The objective is to provide the Export-Import Container visibility service across PAN India along with comparative performance metrics for all Logistics Container Operators to enable the users in making informed decisions. The flagship product of the company 'Logistics Data Bank System (LDB System)' is an overarching solution that integrates the information available with various agencies across the supply chain to provide detailed real-time information within a single window.

