Left Menu
Development News Edition

NLDS embarks on a much-awaited milestone by extending its reach to Pipavav, bringing 100% coverage of Indian ports

The company aims at bringing visibility and transparency in Logistics environment, streamline the operations across the supply chain and help in the Government's plan of improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' in India.

PTI | Pipavav | Updated: 12-11-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 10:38 IST
NLDS embarks on a much-awaited milestone by extending its reach to Pipavav, bringing 100% coverage of Indian ports

PIPAVAV, India, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS) has launched its container tracking services at Pipavav Port, widening its coverage to 17 ports. With this expansion, NLDS will now be covering 100 percent of India's container volume. NLDS' flagship solution, Logistics Data Bank (LDB), is a single window container tracking solution aimed at improving operations in Indian container logistics. It began its operations in the western corridor, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in year 2016, and later extended it to Hazira and Mundra ports of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in year 2017.

LDB operations were extended at India's south-eastern corridor from November 01, 2018, covering the ports of Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Krishnapatnam, with its ICT-based services. LDB has also extended its operations to Kolkata - Haldia Ports, Cochin Port, New Mangalore Port, V.O. Chidambaranar Port, Adani Kattupalli Port, Deendayal Port, Paradip Port, Mormugao Port and Kamarajar Port. With today's inclusion of Pipavav Port, LDB's ICT-based services have become operational across 27 port terminals of India. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ichiro Oshima, CEO NLDS said, "The extension of NLDS' services to the Pipavav Port is a significant milestone in simplifying operations in India's vast container logistics sector".

"APM Terminals Pipavav currently has a capacity to handle up to 1.35 million TEUs of containers and implementation of DFC will increase cargo volume at the Port. NLDS services will help in strengthening the Port operations and will play a critical role in India-centric need of reducing high logistics cost," said APM Terminals Pipavav Managing Director Jakob Friis Sorensen. Sharing his views, Mr. K. Sanjay Murthy, IAS, CEO & MD, NICDC (National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation) and Chairman, NLDS said, "LDB Project has enabled quick decision making and has improved competitiveness of logistics and manufacturing industries. It has also provided better governance, complete transparent and visibility services for performance evaluation of ports, Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and supply chain industry." NLDS container tracking solution has significantly benefited various stakeholders in the supply chain operations, by considerably reducing the port dwell time and overall transportation time for export and import of shipments. Recently NLDS extended its services to Nepal and Bangladesh which will help exporters and importers from Nepal and Bangladesh to track the movement of their containers through Logistics Databank Portal www.ldb.co.in and a mobile application named 'NICDC-LDB'.

About NICDC Logistics Data services: NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS), formerly DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) is a joint venture between the Government of India represented by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Japanese IT major NEC Corporation, with 50:50 equity participation. NLDS was formed to effectively leveraging ICT across the Indian Logistics Sector, inculcate best practices across the various processes, and work towards bringing efficiency in the supply chain. The company aims at bringing visibility and transparency in Logistics environment, streamline the operations across the supply chain and help in the Government's plan of improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' in India. The objective is to provide the Export-Import Container visibility service across PAN India along with comparative performance metrics for all Logistics Container Operators to enable the users in making informed decisions. The flagship product of the company 'Logistics Data Bank System (LDB System)' is an overarching solution that integrates the information available with various agencies across the supply chain to provide detailed real-time information within a single window.

For more information, visit: https://nldsl.in/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332180/NLDS_Pipavav_Port.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris says no tax increase for annual income below USD 400,000

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has assured Americans that there would be no increase in taxes for those having an annual income of less than USD 400,000. At the same time, Harris has insisted that in the Joe Biden administration, cor...

ICMR, SII complete enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for Covishield vaccine

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India. The ICMR and SII have c...

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files for Rs 1,000-cr IPO

Sequoia Capital-backed&#160;Indigo Paints has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to Rs 300 crore and ...

HK opposition stages final protest in assembly before mass resignation

Hong Kongs opposition staged a final show of defiance in the legislature on Thursday before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues in what they see as another bid by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020