Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK furlough extension to cost much less than spent so far - finance ministry

Speaking to the same parliamentary committee, Britain's top tax official Jim Harra said three arrests had been made so far due to suspicions of defrauding the furlough programme, while 27,000 employers had been invited to "reconsider" their claims. Some 1.2 million employers had claimed from the Job Retention Scheme as of Oct. 18, receiving a total 41.4 billion pounds.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:45 IST
UK furlough extension to cost much less than spent so far - finance ministry
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

The cost of British finance minister Rishi Sunak's decision to extend his COVID furlough programme until March should be "quite a bit lower" than the roughly 40 billion pounds ($53 billion) spent so far, a Treasury official told lawmakers on Thursday.

Asked about a possible further 40 billion-pound cost, Beth Russell, director-general for tax and welfare at the Treasury, said the number of claims were likely to be lower than earlier in 2020. "We wouldn't expect it to be as high as that. Given the restrictions in the spring, and the restrictions that we are now expecting for the next few months, we would expect it to be quite a bit lower than that," she told parliament's Public Accounts Committee.

Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility will publish an official cost estimate on Nov. 25. The finance ministry has been reluctant to give any cost estimate before that. The Bank of England has said it expects 5.5 million workers to be covered by the programme in November, when England is in a four-week lockdown, up from around 2 million in October.

Based on these figures, Reuters has estimated that the extension is likely to cost at least 15 billion pounds, taking total government spending on COVID support measures this financial year above 200 billion pounds. Speaking to the same parliamentary committee, Britain's top tax official Jim Harra said three arrests had been made so far due to suspicions of defrauding the furlough programme, while 27,000 employers had been invited to "reconsider" their claims.

Some 1.2 million employers had claimed from the Job Retention Scheme as of Oct. 18, receiving a total 41.4 billion pounds. Three arrests had also been made linked to the Eat Out to Help Out programme which subsidised restaurant dining in August, Harra added. ($1 = 0.7586 pounds)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das remains critical: Hospital

The condition of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, admitted at the Medanta hospital here, continued to be critical on Thursday, a health bulletin issued by the hospital said.&#160; His condition is cri...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 12

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

FACTBOX-How Ethiopia's Tigray conflict imperils region

Ethiopas Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, has sent troops into northern Tigray state whose leaders he accuses of treason, triggering a conflict with implications around the Horn of Africa. Here are some of the ...

Suspended Kerala IAS officer Sivasankar sent to judicial remand till November 26 in ED case

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar was on Thursday remanded to judicial custody till November 26 by a court here in an Enforcement Directorate case related to money laundering charges in the Kerala gold smuggling racket. The Special Court f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020