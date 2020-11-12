AU Small Finance Bank starts operations in eastern India

AU Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, started its operations in Eastern India with the setting up of a branch in the metropolis on Thursday. Since the start of banking operations three and half years ago, AU has presently 710 touchpoints in 13 states and two UTs, a bank spokesman said.

Executive director of AU Bank Uttam Tibrewal said that the banking entity has started its journey in eastern India beginning with Kolkata. The city has been the hub of trade and commerce ever since the days of Independence, he added. Tibrewal said AU has built a net worth of Rs 4,900 crore with a deposit base of Rs 27,000 crore and loan of Rs 30,500 crore.