DGGI arrests 2 more including director of bankrupt firm for availing fictitious input tax credit

Continuing with its investigations into cases of fictitious input tax credit (ITC), the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Thursday arrested Ratnakar Gutte, a director of listed firm Sunil Hitech Engineering, for allegedly availing Rs 520 crore benefit through the route.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Continuing with its investigations into cases of fictitious input tax credit (ITC), the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Thursday arrested Ratnakar Gutte, a director of listed firm Sunil Hitech Engineering, for allegedly availing Rs 520 crore benefit through the route. Claiming that it has unearthed a "large cartel", the DGGI said Sunil Hitech Engineers had issued and received fake invoices valued at about Rs 3,000 crore and involving an ITC of Rs 520 crore.

It comes two days after the DGGI arrested four top officials from private companies in three different cases for availing ITC of Rs 408 crore. In the case involving Sunil Hitech, it has been revealed in the investigations that beneficiaries of the bogus invoices are located in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Gurugram, Meerut, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The company is one of the key operators involved in the fake ITC cartels throughout India.

According to a June 2019 notice by Sunil Hitech to the bourses, the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, has ordered the commencement of its liquidation and appointed Avil Jerome Menezes as the liquidator. Meanwhile, the DGGI said its Mumbai zonal unit has also arrested Vijendra Vijayraj Ranka, director of Shree Oshiya Ferro Alloy, in a similar operation.

It unearthed bogus transactions being conducted by Shree Oshiya, and found that the company had fraudulently issued as well as received bogus invoices without actual supply or receipt of any goods or service to the tune of Rs 1,371 crore, involving an ITC amounting to Rs 209 crore. Shree Oshiya had made substantial supplies to Sunil Hitech, it was found.

"These bogus transactions were used not just for generating bogus input tax credit but also for artificially inflating their turnover so as to gain higher credit limit and bank loans, and also to siphon off funds," the statement said. Both Gutte and Ranka were produced before a local court which has remanded them to judicial custody.

