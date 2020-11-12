Left Menu
The pre-series A financing round also saw participation from new investors JPIN VCATs, Ravindranath Chenna and Klovechef's existing investors SOSV (Food-X), NB Ventures and Angel investors Alok Nanavaty, Kanwar Chadha, Rajiv Nayan and Hans Black and few other investors, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:29 IST
Rizzle, a short series app, on Thursday said it has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment (SME) to make the latter's complete catalogue of songs available to users on its app. "SME and Rizzle partnership brings super hit Bollywood tracks to the already vast Rizzle sound clips library. Short filmmakers on Rizzle can now reach new heights of fame with popular song and dance sequences or background music from popular Bollywood movies in their Rizzle Series," a statement said.

Klovechef has earlier raised seed round from angel investors including Rajan Anandan, Swamy Kotagiri, Rajshekhar Metgud, Berro Family as well as LetsVenture, it added.

Founded in 2017, Klovechef's founding team includes Bahubali Shete, Asha Shete, and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor later joined as a co-founder. **** **** 9Unicorns invests in Oga Fit * 9Unicorns on Thursday said it has recently invested an undisclosed amount in the ongoing pre-Series A investment in Oga Fit, a fitness tech startup. The previous funding rounds saw participation from other early-stage investors including David Giampaolo (CEO of Pi Capital), Sarva Yoga and Inflection Point Ventures, a statement said.

Founded in 2017, Klovechef's founding team includes Bahubali Shete, Asha Shete, and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor later joined as a co-founder. **** **** 9Unicorns invests in Oga Fit * 9Unicorns on Thursday said it has recently invested an undisclosed amount in the ongoing pre-Series A investment in Oga Fit, a fitness tech startup. The previous funding rounds saw participation from other early-stage investors including David Giampaolo (CEO of Pi Capital), Sarva Yoga and Inflection Point Ventures, a statement said.

Founded in 2017 by Ashish Rawat, Oga Fit aims to disrupt India's digital fitness industry by making workout a completely live, on-demand, and engaging experience. Oga Fit will leverage the capital infusion to drive product development, content creation, and to improve its marketing strategies, a statement said. Moving ahead, the startup envisions establishing itself in the United States and expanding its geographical footprint across the globe, it added..

