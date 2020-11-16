Modi expresses grief over death of 7 people in Himachal accident
In a tweet, he said the government is carrying out a rescue and relief work, and wished a quick recovery to the injured. Seven people were killed and one was injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in Mandi district in the early hours of Monday, the police said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 11:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. In a tweet, he said the government is carrying out a rescue and relief work, and wished a quick recovery to the injured. Seven people were killed and one was injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in Mandi district in the early hours of Monday, the police said.
