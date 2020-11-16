Commodity stocks lift FTSE 100 on upbeat China factory data; Vodafone shines
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 13:44 IST
London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as commodity stocks jumped on upbeat factory data from China, while investors awaited progress on a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. The blue-chip index gained 0.6%, with Vodafone Plc adding 2.4% after the mobile operator said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance following a "resilient" first half.
Energy and mining stocks tracked crude and metal prices higher, as a faster-than-expected growth in the Japanese economy and better-than-expected Chinese industrial output added to the enthusiastic mood about an effective COVID-19 vaccine. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, advanced 0.9%, after Britain said on Monday its red lines remained unchanged but that it wanted to reach a trade deal with the European Union if the bloc chose to make progress.
