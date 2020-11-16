Left Menu
Development News Edition

German economy stagnating or shrinking amid second wave of virus - Bundesbank

The German economy is likely stagnating or contracting as measures taken at home and abroad to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit leisure activities as well as exports, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:30 IST
German economy stagnating or shrinking amid second wave of virus - Bundesbank
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The German economy is likely stagnating or contracting as measures taken at home and abroad to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit leisure activities as well as exports, the Bundesbank said on Monday. With schools open and restrictions mainly affecting the catering and hospitality sectors, Germany has taken a softer approach than some of its neighbours but was still bound to suffer from weaker demand from abroad.

"Overall economic performance could stagnate or even decline after very vigorous growth in the summer," the Bundesbank said in its monthly report. But the German central bank said an economic slump like the one seen in the spring was unlikely and progress on the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 boosted hopes of finding a balance "soon" between containing the virus and keeping the economy open.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of Germany's states will meet on Monday to extend restrictions that were originally due to last until the end of November.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda leader meets Ethiopian official, urges talks

Ugandas President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday that he had met with Ethiopias foreign minister and deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen, and appealed for negotiations to stop the conflict in the Tigray region.A war in Ethiopia would give...

PNC to buy US unit of Spain's BBVA bank for USD 11.6 billion

PNC Financial Services Group said Monday it is buying the US subsidiary of Spains BBVA bank for USD 11.6 billion in cash. BBVAs US operations, which are based in Houston, Texas, have USD 104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainl...

Haryana Governor tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in Punjab. The 81-year-old Governor is currently admitted in the ICU, hospital sources told PTI.His condition is s...

Maha: Raid at illegal sand mining unit, 17 boats destroyed

Police conducted a raid at an illegal sand mining unit in Maharashtras Pune district on Monday and destroyed 17 boats engaged in sand extraction from the Bhima river basin, an official said. The police received information that some people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020